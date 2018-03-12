Not required

A physical examination may be required.

May be required to work weekend and night call duties.

U.S. Citizenship is required.

Position subject to pre-employment and periodic drug testing.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Moving expenses will be paid in accordance with appropriate regulations.

All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.

Doctor of Medicine, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine or equivalent from a school in the United States or Canada. This degree must have been accredited by the Council on Medical Education of the American Medical Association; Association of American Medical Colleges Liaison Committee on Medical Education; Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation of the American Osteopathic Association, or an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained.: A Doctor of Medicine or equivalent degree from a foreign medical school must provide education and medical knowledge equivalent to accredited schools in the United States. Evidence of equivalency to accredited schools in the United States is demonstrated by permanent certification by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG). ECFMG through a program of certification, to determine if international medical graduates (IMGs) are ready to enter residency or fellowship programs in the U.S. that are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). ACGME requires IMGs who enter ACGME-accredited programs to be certified by ECFMG. ECFMG Certification is also one of the eligibility requirements for IMGs to take Step 3 of the three-step United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE). Medical licensing authorities in the United States require that IMGs be certified by ECFMG, among other requirements, to obtain an unrestricted license to practice medicine. The requirements have included examinations in the medical sciences, evaluation of English language proficiency, and documentation of medical education credentials.For all grade levels and positions, applicants must possess a current, active, full, and unrestricted license or registration as a Physician from a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States.: Subsequent to obtaining a Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, a candidate must have completed, at minimum, a residency training program in Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, or Occupational Medicine at an institution accredited for residency training by a recognized body of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). Board eligibility in Family Medicine and Internal Medicine is preferred; Occupational Medicine residency will be considered for some positions. Board certification in one or more of the three specialties listed above is preferred but not required.Applicant must have four (4) years of graduate training in Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, or Occupational Medicine or equivalent experience and training in Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, or Occupational Medicine.

This position does have a positive education requirement. Please see Qualifications and Required Documents sections for details. If you are including education on your resume, report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying. For further information on the evaluation of foreign education, refer to the U.S. Department of Education's web site at click here

Incumbent is required to sign a DA Form 5019-R, and/or DA Form 7412, Condition of employment for certain positions as identified critical under the drug abuse testing program. This position has a mandatory seasonal influenza vaccination requirement and is therefore subject to annual seasonal influenza vaccinations. Applicants tentatively selected for appointment will be required to sign a statement consenting to seasonal influenza vaccinations. This is an inclement weather essential position (expected to make every attempt to report for duty on time and/or remain on duty during severe weather conditions). Incumbent is required to be screened for applicable immunizations IAW COMDTINST M2630.4 (series).

Incumbent is required to sign a DA Form 5019-R, and/or DA Form 7412, Condition of employment for certain positions as identified critical under the drug abuse testing program. This position has a mandatory seasonal influenza vaccination requirement and is therefore subject to annual seasonal influenza vaccinations. Applicants tentatively selected for appointment will be required to sign a statement consenting to seasonal influenza vaccinations. This is an inclement weather essential position (expected to make every attempt to report for duty on time and/or remain on duty during severe weather conditions). Incumbent is required to be screened for applicable immunizations IAW COMDTINST M2630.4 (series).

Recruitment incentives may be authorized. Moving expenses will be paid in accordance with appropriate regulations. More than 1 selection may be made from this announcement if additional identical vacancies in the same title, series, grade, and unit occur within 60 days from the date the certificate was issued.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your résumé and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using the on-line self assessment questions that are based on the following competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to perform this job:



Mastery level knowledge of family practice theories, concepts, principles, and methods sufficient to function as a recognized technical authority in family medicine.

Mastery level of skill in applying family practice theories, concepts, principles, and methods sufficient to function as a recognized technical authority in family medicine.

Ability to handle complicated cases and utilize different, unrelated processes and methods to perform a wide range of medical duties covering primary care.

Skill in providing expert advice and guidance to officials, administrators, and healthcare providers on a wide range of medical and healthcare concerns.