Occasional travel - Less than 5%

Must be a U.S. citizen,

You may undergo a personnnel security backgorund investigation,

Selective Service registration required for male applicants, unless, exempt

Must sign a Pathways Agreement and provide official transcripts,

Provide proof of acceptance/current enrollment in a qualifying institution,

Appointment may be extended based on your work/academic performance.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

NOTE: YOU MUST MEET BOTH THE QUALIFICATIONS AND ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS IN ORDER TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION.



YOUR APPLICATION WILL BE REMOVED FROM CONSIDERATION FOR THIS POSITION IF YOU FAIL TO SUBMIT A CURRENT TRANSCRIPT. YOUR NAME AND SCHOOL NAME MUST BE INCLUDED ON YOUR TRANSCRIPT.



BASIC QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS: In order to be considered qualified for this position you must meet one of the following qualifications requirements (education, experience, or a combination of education and experience):



Meeting the basic requirement for this series qualifies candidates at the GS-05 level.

Specialized experience is defined as one year of experience at or equivalent to the GS-04 grade level in the Federal service or equivalent to in the private sector reviewing electronic and hard-copy financial quantitative data for accuracy or reviewing electronic and hard-copy financial qualitative data for clarity. Examples may include: performing mathematical calculations to verify figures, developing Excel spreadsheets to present data, and assisting in creating narrative reports of financial data.



Equivalent combinations of the education and experience above may be combined to meet the total qualification requirements.All qualifications and eligibility requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.In order to be considered and remain eligible for this position youthe following Pathways Program requirements as indicated by your transcript and/or proof of enrollment.: Undergraduate students must have a semester and cumulative GPA of 2.8 or higher. Graduate students must have a semester and cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. (Note: if your school uses an alternate grading system, you must submit proof of the grading system with your application or your application will not be considered)You must be (and remain) in good academic standing i.e., (you must not be on academic probation).You must be and remain enrolled at least half-time.You must be available to work at least 20 hours per week.

Basic Requirements



A. Degree: accounting or a degree in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours of credit in business law. (The term "accounting" means "accounting and/or auditing" in this standard. Similarly, "accountant" should be interpreted, generally, as "accountant and/or auditor.")



OR



B. Combination of education and experience: at least 4 years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge. The applicant's background must also include one of the following:



Twenty-four semester hours in accounting or auditing courses of appropriate type and quality. This can include up to 6 hours of business law;

A certificate as Certified Public Accountant or a Certified Internal Auditor, obtained through written examination; or

Completion of the requirements for a degree that included substantial course work in accounting or auditing, e.g., 15 semester hours, but that does not fully satisfy the 24-semester-hour requirement of paragraph A, provided that (a) the applicant has successfully worked at the full-performance level in accounting, auditing, or a related field, e.g., valuation engineering or financial institution examining; (b) a panel of at least two higher level professional accountants or auditors has determined that the applicant has demonstrated a good knowledge of accounting and of related and underlying fields that equals in breadth, depth, currency, and level of advancement that which is normally associated with successful completion of the 4-year course of study described in paragraph A; and (c) except for literal nonconformance to the requirement of 24 semester hours in accounting, the applicant's education, training, and experience fully meet the specified requirements.

To be considered under a special hiring authority such as the Veterans' Recruitment Appointment(VRA) authority; the direct-hire authority to appoint veterans with service- connected disabilities of 30 percent or more; or another excepted service/special hire authority, you must submit documentation to support your claim for eligibility with your application package. For more details, visit Federal Hiring Flexibilities. PBGC encourages qualified applicants with disabilities to apply. Applicants with disabilities who are interested in learning more about job opportunities under the Schedule A Hiring Authority and other available hiring flexibilities and authorities are encouraged to contact PBGC’s Selective Placement Program Coordinator, Donald Beasley, at (202) 326-4110 ext. 3637 or schedulea@pbgc.gov. TTY/TDD users should call the federal relay service at (800) 877-8339 and ask to be connected to (202) 326-4000 ext 3637.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Procedures similiar to category rating are being used for this position. If you meet the basic qualification requirements, we will further evaluate your resume and cover letter to determine the quality and extent to which your background (experience, education training, etc) relates to following knowlege, skills and abilities:



The KSAs are:



1. knowledge of auditing concepts and investigative techniques



2. ability to write reports and other work products



3. ability to communicate orally



You will be placed in one of the following categories based on your vacancy question responses- 1) Gold; 2) Silver; 3) Bronze.



The Category Rating Method does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three," but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category. Preference eligibles who meet minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent are listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-9 grade level or higher. A selecting official may make selections from the highest quality category (Gold) provided no preference eligible in that category is passed over to select a non-preference eligible in that category unless the requirements of 5 U.S.C 3317(b) or 3318(b) are satisfied.

