You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcement:, you must meet the requirements described below:You must have 1 year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position includes: demonstrating a comprehensive knowledge of Industrial and Organizational/ Personnel psychology. Your experience must be sufficient to demonstrate the ability to develop measurement concepts and tools including written tests, oral examinations, methods for measuring and evaluating experience, employment references, current job achievement, employee attitudes, etc. These concepts and tools must have been applied in recruitment, selection, and/or retention of employees, and in employee training and development, performance evaluation, job analysis, or similar HR processes. Examples should include: Being recognized as a technical authority, interpreting laws, rules, regulations and/or guidelines; Developing research plans and hypotheses, and implementing and carrying them through to completion; Designing potential solutions and developing action plans in accordance with generally accepted psychological theories, methods, techniques and practices; Conducting research projects and development projects that require the application of the latest findings and methodologies in the field of personnel psychology; and/or Leading or managing projects with Service-wide impact, and/or on a nationwide basis.-The experience may have been gained in the public sector, private sector or Volunteer Service . One year of experience refers to full-timework; part-timework is considered on a prorated basis.- To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week, on your resume.

- We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

- This is a non-bargaining unit position.

- This is a non-bargaining unit position.

- We offer opportunities for telework.

- We offer opportunities for flexible work schedules.



CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



- A 1-year probationary period is required.



- Must successfully complete a background investigation including an FBI criminal history record check (fingerprint check).



- Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency



- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.



- Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.



- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.



- Undergo an income tax verification.



-Tour of Duty: Monday - Friday, Day Shift



-File a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report within 30 days of appointment and annually from then on.



- The employment of any candidate, including a current employee or a new hire, selected for this position may be conditional upon classification and/or audit of federal tax returns. This audit may include up to 2 years of returns.









-







You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your resume, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your resume includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume may result in a “not qualified” determination.

Rating: Your application will be evaluated in the following areas: Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Psychometrics, Project Management, Oral Communication; Written Communication. Category rating will be used to rank and select eligible candidates. If qualified, you will be assigned to one of three quality level categories, (i.e., A = Superior, B = Highly Qualified, C= Qualified) depending on your responses to the online questions, regarding your experience, education, and training related to this position. Your rating may be lowered if your responses to the online questions are not supported by the education and/or experience described in your application.

Veterans' preference is applied after applicants are assessed. Preference-eligibles will be listed at the top of their assigned category and considered before non-preference-eligibles in that category. Qualified preference-eligibles with a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest category for this position, except at the GS-09 and above.

Referral: If you are among the top qualified candidates, your application may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview (telephonic and/or in person at the discretion of the Selecting Official in accordance with hiring polices). We will not reimburse costs related to the interview such as travel to and from the interview site.



If you are a displaced or surplus Federal employee (eligible for the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP)/Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP), you must receive a rating of category B or better to be rated as “well qualified" to receive special selection priority.









