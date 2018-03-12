Occasional travel - An FSS generally spends the majority of his/her career assigned to the Department of State's overseas missions and at times, lives away from family and/or in difficult or isolated conditions. Selected applicants will be notified of an Oral Assessment (OA) requirement in Washington D.C. For the selected applicants, all travel and other expenses incurred in connection with the OA are the sole responsibility of the applicant.

Be a U.S. citizen and available for worldwide service.

Be able to obtain a Top Secret Security Clearance and SCI access.

Be able to obtain an appropriate Foreign Service Medical Clearance.

Be able to obtain a favorable Suitability Review Panel determination.*

Be at least 20 years old and at least 21 years old to be appointed.

Be appointed prior to age 60 (preference eligible veterans excepted).**

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes After completing orientation and initial training in Washington, D.C., an FSS usually is assigned to two consecutive overseas tours, each two years in length, directed by the Department. After the initial two tours, assignments will be for periods of one to three years overseas or in the U.S.

You must submit a copy of your university transcript(s), or your DD-214 and your military training report with the title of training with your application . If you do not submit this documentation to demonstrate your educational achievements, you will not be given credit.



Official or unofficial transcripts may be submitted with your application. Your transcript must include your name, the school’s name, and, if applicable, the degree and date awarded. A transcript missing any of these elements will not pass the minimum qualifications and the candidacy will be ended. Copies of diplomas may not be submitted in lieu of transcripts for education above high school level.



Education from a program or institution within the United States must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, in order to be credited towards qualifications.



Education completed in foreign high schools, colleges or universities may be used to meet the education requirements if you can show that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying. Only accredited organizations recognized as specializing in the interpretation of foreign education credentials that are members of the National Association of Credential Evaluation Services (NACES) or the Association of International Credential Evaluators, Inc. (AICE) are accepted.



For further information on the evaluation of foreign education, please refer to the Office of Personnel Management and the U.S. Department of Education. The U.S. Department of State neither endorses nor recommends any individual evaluation service.

Knowledge of information technology, information security, problem and resolution tracking procedures, telecommunications, off-the-shelf software, radio and telephone systems, customer service techniques, and techniques in leveraging IT, to include social media, to satisfy business needs. Specialized skills in problem recognition, inductive reasoning, deductive reasoning, rule application, troubleshooting and problem solving, learning and keeping abreast of a rapidly changing field, translating business needs into technical solutions, customer service, self-management, stress tolerance, and simply stating technical concepts. General skills in reading comprehension, active learning, critical thinking, complex problem solving, troubleshooting, active listening, social perceptiveness, networking, speaking, attention to detail, instructing, persuading, writing, coordination, time management, operations analysis and monitoring, systems evaluation, equipment selection, installation, and maintenance. Other requirements include the ability to adapt to changing physical environments, work with differing levels of technology, cross-cultural awareness, world-wide availability, dependability, teamwork and cooperation, personal and professional integrity (ethics), tolerance for working overseas, travel and being on call, varying work environments, and living away from family.

Ability to think logically and objectively, demonstrating resourcefulness and judgment. Ability to express oneself both orally and in writing. Ability to work and deal effectively with others; tact and the ability to obtain cooperation and confidence from supervisors and subordinates in performing official duties. Ability to work with minimum job supervision and a willingness to accept responsibility. Ability to read and interpret instructions relating to computer equipment, programs, and installation. Ability to install and repair various types of equipment in the applicant’s area of specialty. Ability to lift and maneuver equipment weighing up to 50 pounds. Ability to monitor computer equipment for faulty conditions such as a failing server or hard drive.

Qualifying Specialized Experience must have been acquired within the periods specified in this announcement and must demonstrate the potential to perform in progressively more responsible positions in the information resource management field. An applicant's work experience will be evaluated for level of responsibility and length of experience.To qualify as Specialized Experience, 60% or more of the duties must be related to: working with computers, upgrading, repairing, replacing hardware and software components; or working with network devices, switches and routers; or performing Sys-Admin functions such as mail server maintenance; adding, deleting and assigning users to roles, patch management and server maintenance; configuring or administering virtual network environment; or Program Management for IT projects or Data Analytics experience.Superior oral and written communication skills: In order to perform the duties of a FSS, successful applicants must consistently meet a high standard for English, both written (overall structure as well as grammar, spelling and punctuation) and spoken (overall structure as well as delivery, clarity and succinctness).

At the time of application, you must have one of the following:



IT degree (minimum Associate’s degree). No specialized experience required.

Non-IT degree (minimum Associate’s degree) with two years of Specialized Experience out of the last five years.

U.S. military IT-related training or specialty with two years of Specialized Experience out of the last five years. Applicants with U.S. military IT-related training from a U.S. military facility or Academy in fields directly related to the duties described below. At the time of application, you must provide your DD-214, clearly showing one of the U.S. military branches specialty codes or designators and specialty title, and your Military training report with the title of training. A list containing U.S. military occupational specialty codes or designators is provided for your reference only. Please note that this list is not all inclusive.

IT-related degree or training must be in the following: Information Management, Telecommunications Management, Computer Information Systems, Networking, Data Processing, Computer Sciences, Mathematics or other related computer networking fields.

*The Department of State Suitability Review Panel and standards are defined in Chapter 3 of the Foreign Affairs Manual. For more information please visit: https://fam.state.gov/.



**For more information about Veteran’s Preference and how it is applied in the FSS Selection Process, please visit: http://careers.state.gov/faqs/faqs-wiki/are-veterans-given-hiring-preference-



No applicant will be considered who has previously been separated from the Foreign Service under sections §607, §608, §610 or §611 of the Foreign Service Act of 1980, as amended, or who resigned or retired in lieu of separation under these provisions. In addition, no applicant will be considered who has previously been separated for failure to receive a career appointment under section §306 of the Foreign Service Act of 1980, as amended, or who resigned or retired in lieu thereof.



An FSS separated for failure to receive a career appointment under section 306 may not re-apply to be an FSS in the same skill code, but may apply for another skill code (or to be a Foreign Service Generalist).



Executive Branch agencies are barred by 5 US Code 3303 as amended from accepting or considering prohibited political recommendations and are required to return any prohibited political recommendations to sender. In addition, as mandated by 5 US Code 3110, relatives of federal employees cannot be granted preference in competing for these employment opportunities.



It is the policy of the Federal Government to treat all of its employees with dignity and respect and to provide a workplace that is free from discrimination whether discrimination is based on race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity or pregnancy), national origin, disability, political affiliation, marital status, membership in an employee organization, age, sexual orientation, or other non-merit factors.



The Department of State provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. Applicants requiring reasonable accommodations for any part of the application or hiring process should so advise the Department at ReasonableAccommodations@state.gov, within one week of receiving their invitation to the oral assessment. Decisions for granting reasonable accommodations are made on a case-by-case basis.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Candidates will be evaluated on their total background including experience, education, awards, training, and self-development as it relates to the position. Selection for this position will be made only from among candidates possessing the best qualifications. Part-time work experience will be prorated.

