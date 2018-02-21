Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Human Resources Policy & Procedures Specialist - University Human Resources

The Human Resources Policy & Procedures Specialist serves as the subject matter expert on all aspects of HR policy and compliance, and influences and administers business processes as statutory regulations may require. S/he is responsible for a broad portfolio of projects that ensure the practices and procedures across all campuses and departments conform to University Human Resources policy as well as local and federal regulations. Reporting to the University Director of Human Resources, Employment Services, the HR Policy and Procedures Specialist has duties that include but are not limited to:

HR Policy Maintenance

Conducts regular assessments of existing policy and practices and recommends policy changes as needed and drafts/edits respective changes for timely updates.

Develops new HR policies and procedures, including areas of statutory compliance, reporting, and document management

Works with HR colleagues and other University departments to review and update HR Policy Manual in accordance with current University policies and practices.

Ensures continuous and timely updates to HR Policy Manual to comply with federal, state, and local regulatory updates/changes.

Employment Records Maintenance

Works closely with HR colleagues and external departments to establish seamless processes for the consistent, accurate, and compliant completion, maintenance, and retention of all employee documents.

Regularly runs standard and custom reports to ensure university-wide compliance with all internal and external policies and regulations.

Develops best practice workflows and checklists for hire and termination processes related to employment recordkeeping.

Develops tools and training for a diverse user base to ensure the accurate, timely, and appropriate use of employee record management systems.

Form I-9 Process & Procedures

Establishes best practice policy and procedures for completion and collection of federal Form I-9, as well as the respective acceptable documents to verify identity and employment authorization for all employees.

Works with HR colleagues, Office of Global Services, Student Employment, and individual campuses to ensure the proper and timely completion and collection of Form I-9.

Establishes processes for accurate data entry/document management in Human Capital Management (HCM) systems, developing effective methods for monitoring employment authorization records for a large employee population.

Regularly run reports to ensure compliance with all federal and local employment authorization regulations.

Regulatory Body Reporting

Serves as primary point of contact for all local, state, governmental, and industry bodies as it pertains to the reporting of employment data.

Works in conjunction with the Office of Faculty and Staff Benefits, the Office of Assessment and Decision Support, and the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity & Affirmative Action, and the Office of General Counsel to ensure the University fulfills any and all reporting requirements to external regulatory bodies such as Department of Labor and DC Department of Employments Services.

Human Resources Contact (HRC) Training

Trains and advises Human Resource Contacts and other parties on the compliant completion of Form I-9 and inspection of acceptable identity and employment authorization documents.

Works with HR colleagues to oversee Human Resource Contacts business activity to ensure compliance with internal business processes and HR policies.

Trains HRCs on employment related compliance matters such as maintenance of employees' files and record retention requirements in electronic and paper forms.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

3 to 5 years of broad-based human resources experience, including the hiring and onboarding of new employees, in particular I-9 processing and maintenance

Knowledge of human resources policies, regulatory requirements and best practices for employment records maintenance and management

Experience managing large-scale projects serving diverse constituencies

Excellent analytical skills and communication skills and technical facility with HRIS systems and databases

Superior writing skills are essential for success

Ability to stay informed on changing regulatory obligations and their impact on the University

Proficient in the use of MS Office Suite

Preferred qualifications

Policy and compliance experience in a large organization

Experience with Workday and PeopleDoc

