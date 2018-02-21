Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Instructional Designer - Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS)

Georgetown's Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS) began with a mission to bridge a historic gulf between pedagogy and technological advances, and today CNDLS integrates a teaching and learning center with the latest educational technology. Our team of experienced educators facilitates a broad-based program that promotes discovery, engagement, and diversity in an ever-expanding conception of learning.

The Instructional Designer (ID) joins a leading national and international center of innovation and design in higher education and has the opportunity to contribute to the Master Program in Learning & Design, which will provide a space for research and development of new learning designs and methods amidst the changing landscape of higher education.

The ID, a member of the Learning Design Team, provides expert guidance to faculty and/or subject matter experts on pedagogical methodology and the use of instructional technologies to enhance teaching and learning. Working collaboratively with faculty and CNDLS staff, the ID leads the course team through the design and development process for both blended and online courses. S/he advances CNDLS's mission to bridge the historic gulf between pedagogy and technological advances and is instrumental to the success of Georgetown's online learning environment.

The ID works closely with faculty and subject-matter experts to design effective strategies for the online learning environment. In this capacity, s/he formulates learning objectives, designs course activities, and ensures that course content aligns with objectives. The ID also ensures that accessibility criteria, appropriate assessment methods, and sustainable technology solutions are implemented. The position may also include managing and mentoring graduate assistants and providing ongoing support and evaluation of courses.

Through consultation, training, seminar facilitation, and course development, the ID designs effective strategies for online learning. S/he stays up to date with instructional technologies, which includes learning design research and the opportunity to present at conferences and publish research findings. And throughout the learning design process, the ID serves as project leader and liaises between a number of other members of the CNDLS course development team, including managers, faculty development staff, web developers, video production specialists, as well as with members of the Library.

Reporting to the Director of Learning Design and Research, the Instructional Designer has responsibilities that include but are not limited to:

Advises in the selection and integration of learning design and instructional technologies

Consults with faculty/subject matter experts to support the design and development of courses and course modules

Assists faculty/subject matter experts to identify and develop effective learning goals and align course activities with these goals

In consultation with team, establishes project timelines and manages resources effectively to meet deadlines

Researches and develops materials on best practices in learning design for use in courses and faculty development

In collaboration with other CNDLS staff, researches, designs, and implements faculty development workshops, and participates in other faculty development initiatives as needed.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - preference for Master's degree in Instructional Design or related field

3 - 5 years of experience in instruction and educational technology with demonstrated knowledge of face-to-face, blended, and online course learning design and development

Experience in designing, assessing, and supporting online course design

Demonstrated knowledge of learning theory, instructional design, and teaching methods applicable to a variety of disciplines, particular to instructional design/technology

Experience with a variety of online tools as well as a working understanding of HTML/CSS

Experience with web-based courseware such as Blackboard, Canvas and EdX

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to interact effectively and tactfully with members of the academic community

Familiarity with formative and summative assessment designs and instruments

Team player with the ability to manage multiple competing priorities and complete projects according to schedule

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.