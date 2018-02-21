Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Training and Communications Manager - University Human Resources

Georgetown's Human Resources Department is committed to upholding the University's reputation as a global leader in academics and research. We take a proactive role in creating an environment that respects the whole person. As a strategic partner with the University community, we offer exemplary service and implement innovative solutions that enable the University to attract, retain, develop and reward a diverse, world-class workforce and empower employees to maximize their potential.

The Training and Communications Manager plans and administers the Department of Human Resources communications and training programs to ensure employees and managers have the information, skills and knowledge to perform effectively. Reporting to the University Director of Human Resources, Employment Services, the Training and Communications Manager has duties that include but are not limited to:

Training Program Administration

Works with HR leadership to develop and align the staff training program with overall University/departmental needs and objectives, conducting needs analysis to assess skill levels, knowledge gaps, and training needs.

Plans, evaluates, and coordinates resources to administer training programs, utilizing both external consultants and in-house subject matter experts.

Provides “Train the Trainer” sessions for in-house presenters to ensure quality and consistency of presentations and program delivery.

As administrator, manages training schedules, records, materials, online courses, in-house courses, training schedules, and other training related information.

Develops metrics to assess the benefits and the quality of training, providing reports of progress against training objectives.

Works with HR leadership team and the HRIS Senior Manager in the development and administration of online/on-demand staff training.

Provides feedback and recommendations on program content, quality of services/presentations provided by external consultants, in-house presenters, and space and audio-visual providers to ensure continuous improvements in training programs.

Communication Programs

Develops, drafts, reviews, and edits a wide array of HR communications, including email blasts, newsletters, policies, procedures, educational guides, and training communications.

Provides engaging communications about program information to encourage participation and highlight the value and benefits of training opportunities.

Assesses, compiles, and maintains data and information to support the need for development of HR policies, programs, and practices.

New Employee Orientation & Special Programs

Works collaboratively with HR's recruiting team to oversee the design and delivery of New Employee Orientation (NEO).

Ensures new employees are provided a comprehensive onboarding experience. from first day of employment through their first 6 months.

Works with HR leadership team in administration of online management development program.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - preference for Master's degree

5 years of human resources related experience, including 2 years of progressively responsible experience in training and development

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, attention to detail, and outstanding organizational, planning, and presentation skills

Strong analytical, decision making and interpersonal skills

Preference for work experience in higher education

