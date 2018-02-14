Housing Specialist
PD18-06 Wednesday, 14th February 2018 Housing Resources Silver Spring Customer Service Center
Determine eligibility and continued participation for HOC Housing Choice Voucher and Public Housing applicants and families. Duties include interviewing clients, certifying, recertifying annuals and interims, processing rent increases requests, negotiating rent amounts with landlords. Completing data entry, advising participants and landlords of program rules and regulations. Provide customer service to internal and external customers. Market the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Monitor clients for program compliance. Submit referrals as needed. Incumbent must have transportation as this position may work from various office locations.
- Requires a Bachelor's degree in Sociology, Public Administration, Government or related field
- Minimum of two (2) years experience in subsidized housing or related field
- Strong communication skills and good customer service are required
- Knowledge of, or the ability to acquire knowledge of, subsidized housing program guidelines and federal, state and local landlord-tenant laws is necessary
- Must obtain program certification within six (6) months of hire
- Experience in the Housing Choice Voucher, Tax Credit or other subsidized program is a plus
- Must have great verbal and written communication skills
- Must be proficient with Microsoft Office