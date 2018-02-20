Receptionist

Employer
NRI
Location
Rockville, MD
Posted
Feb 20, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Leading Real Estate firm in Rockville, MD is seeking a qualified Receptionist to join their growing team!  Opened due to growth, we are seeking a qualified Receptionist for our Rockville location.  We are looking for someone to handle client calls, greet incoming visitors, and provide light administrative support to the office.  We are looking for someone who is a true gatekeeper and enjoys interaction with others over the phone and in-person.

Hours 8:00-5:00 (Monday-Friday)

Excellent benefits: paid health, free parking, paid vacation time, and more!

Excellent communication

Professional Image and disposition

Min. 1-2 years Receptionist experience

