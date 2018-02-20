Concierge

Employer
NRI
Location
District of Columbia, DC
Posted
Feb 20, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management, Restaurant
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Are you an experienced Residential Concierge?  Are you available for immediate work?  We have several temporary openings for Concierge support working for various residential communities in the Washington, D.C. area.  We are looking for engaging, friendly, courteous and professional candidates with prior Concierge and/or front desk office experience.  This position will involve handling resident maintenance calls, greeting incoming residents and guests, handling/sorting mail and packages, and answering general inquiries.  We are looking for a reliable Concierge available for immediate work.  Position is metro accessible.

We have openings for the following shift times:

7am-3pm

3pm-11pm

11pm-7am (overnight shifts)

1-2 years Concierge or Receptionist experience

 

Excellent communication skills

