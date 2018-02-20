Executive Assistant
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Rockville, MD
- Posted
- Feb 20, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Legal consulting company based in Rockville, MD is seeking a high-level Executive Assistant to support their CEO. This is a full-time, permanent, direct hire role with excellent benefits including paid health, free parking, 401k, and more!
We are seeking a highly organized candidate who can assist with conducting meeting planning, managing extensive travel arrangements, preparing presentation materials, handling client calls, managing expense reports, scheduling calendar and more!
This is a great opportunity for someone who enjoys direct support to a key executive. Light personal work and occasional overtime may be involved.
MS office
5-7 years min Executive Assistant Experience
Ability to work well in fast-paced environment
Prior C-level support experience preferred
College degree preferred
Similar jobs
-
-
New
-