Legal consulting company based in Rockville, MD is seeking a high-level Executive Assistant to support their CEO. This is a full-time, permanent, direct hire role with excellent benefits including paid health, free parking, 401k, and more!

We are seeking a highly organized candidate who can assist with conducting meeting planning, managing extensive travel arrangements, preparing presentation materials, handling client calls, managing expense reports, scheduling calendar and more!

This is a great opportunity for someone who enjoys direct support to a key executive. Light personal work and occasional overtime may be involved.

MS office

5-7 years min Executive Assistant Experience

Ability to work well in fast-paced environment

Prior C-level support experience preferred

College degree preferred