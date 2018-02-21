The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The Senior Accounting/Financial Assistant will support PGA’s associate director for Finance with proposal processing, data management, and report maintenance. Responsibilities include assisting with coordination and review / approval of federal and private sponsor proposals and awards; data input and report maintenance of division’s pending proposals, external revenue, sponsor reporting database, finance resource directory, and finance intranet site; and assisting finance managers with reconciling expenses for monthly financial reports to program staff.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

Audits and reviews invoices, travel expense reports, and expenses, verifying cost-centers, signatures, computations, and receipts. Researches discrepancies and resolves problems. Responds to inquiries and assists customers with questions. Contacts customers regarding outstanding paperwork or documentation. Posts information to ledgers and processes payments. Prepares cost transfers. Initiates transfer of funds for executed contracts and amendments. Receives and processes cash, credit, and check transaction payments, reconciles receipts, and prepares refunds as necessary. Posts information and compiles segments of monthly closings. Runs reports from the PeopleSoft financial system and inputs/imports the data into Excel financial projections. Reconciles expenses from e-files into the projection template and inputs Labor Distribution Report data. Monitors project activity balances. Prepares routine reports to assist in processing paperwork and reviewing information. Produces exception reports by running statistical reports and comparing unit records to PeopleSoft records. Prepares required federal, sponsor, and private sector financial reports. Initiates and tracks purchase orders for contracts, and goods and services. Reviews, tracks, and audits contract packages. Assists in the negotiation of purchase terms and discounts. Monitors vendor payments. Verifies and reviews calculations and method of payments, ensuring consistency with the type and funding of contracts. Monitors potential contract problems, spending limits, deliverables and reporting requirements. Maintains unit financial system and related databases and records. Enters and files new awards and budgets in the financial system. Enters relevant data into the necessary subsystem so expenses are correctly processed in the financial system. Assists in the review and development of budgets and projections. Assists in year-end process, compiling reports and providing support to other financial staff. Assists with the implementation of new systems and procedures.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Basic knowledge of accounting and bookkeeping procedures and financial principles.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel. Ability to solve routine problems through selection and application of commonly used rules, procedures, and precedents.

Ability to work successfully in a team environment. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers and employees in other National Academies’ departments through effective communication.

Excellent communication skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of employees.

About PGA:

The mission of Policy and Global Affairs is to help improve public policy, understanding, and education in matters of science, technology, and health with regard to national strategies and resources, global affairs, workforce and the economy. The division is particularly charged to identify and build synergy among the disciplines and issue areas, and to promote interaction among science, engineering, medicine and public policy. The division includes a range of standing committees and boards concerned with the vitality of the research enterprise in the US and abroad. In that connection, the units of the division focus particularly on the interaction of key institutions central to science and technology policy, on the standing of US research around the world and cooperation with Science & Engineering bodies in other countries, on the mission and organization of federal research activities, and on the sources of future manpower and funding for research.



