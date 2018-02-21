Have a mechanical background?

Skilled in diagnosing and repairing?

Have experience as a heavy/industrial mechanic, Millwright, Welder/Fabricator, and/or a Machinist/Pipe-fitter?

Here's what you need to know:

If you are skilled in any of these crafts, and want to learn others, The Washington Post invites you to apply for a Full-Time position in our Springfield, VA location production facility. We are a fast paced, 24/7 operation looking for talented individuals looking to be cross-trained in fields who possess excellent troubleshooting skills.

Areas of involvement: Pneumatics, Hydraulics, Pumps, Conveyors, Gear Boxes, Drive Chains, Bearings, Seals, Fabrication, Problem Solving, Troubleshooting and Maintaining Industrial Printing, Collating & Inserting Equipment.

We offer a competitive salary and benefits package with opportunities for merit raises and professional development.

Applicants must be willing to work any of the three shifts in Springfield, VA.

Please apply with an attached resume.

