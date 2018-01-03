Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services based upon globalized connectivity without boundaries. We reach beyond the traditional satellite industry and the broader communications landscape. As part of the Intelsat vision, we will define new products with the performance, features, and flexibility required to open new profitable markets, drive new revenue streams and ensure the most reliable and secure communications globally. To accomplish our goal, we are looking for bold thinkers who will continue our legacy of innovation for decades to come.

This position supports the Planning process to maximize the yield on the Intelsat fleet. The holder of this position would be focused on developing, communicating, supporting and implementing role strategies in close coordination with products global accounts and Sales. This position will require autonomous work, coordination of cross-functional projects and accountability for communicating decisions and analyses to various stakeholders within the company.

Applicants will have the following Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Must have a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical, Communications Engineering, Physics, Math or an equivalent degree.

Must have at least three years of relevant experience in satellite telecommunications.

Must have a proficient level knowledge and experience of satellite link budgets.

Desire and ability to work in a highly collaborative environment which includes cross-functional teams and requires flexibility to assume lead or support roles.

Knowledge of Satellite transmission engineering and regulatory constraints for the FSS industry required, with at least strong knowledge in Satellite payload performance and earth station performance.

Experience with strategies for the oversight and optimization of satellite fleets,

Effective interpersonal skills and well developed communication skills (oral, written, listening).

Effective written and oral communication skills, including the ability to present technical information to individuals without a technical / engineering background

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills required, with the ability to effectively manage competing priorities and handle multiple projects independently

Computer literacy with MS Office Suite particularly with MS Excel and MS PowerPoint.

Critical Responsibilities

Optimal allocation of services based on role strategy, application, operating environment suitability.

Coordinate with the Asset Management Provisioning team to optimize and/or maintain the operating environment to derive the highest performance for our assets.

Support the evaluation technical feasibility and recommend grooming and/or beam re-points in coordination within Solutions Development and Sales.

Support Customer Solutions Engineering to provide options when solutions are not readily available.

Identify solutions to Deal Management when contention for inventory arises. Identifies alternatives to support capacity allocation decisions.

Maintain accuracy of commercial/allocation loading in inventory systems. Resolve inconsistencies through coordination with Deal Management and Sales Operations.

Manage trend reporting on inventory availability for existing and new assets (pre-commitments)

Support the development of assigned satellite transition plans for existing and future satellites including commercial and strategic recommendations for continuation/non-renewal of services if applicable.

Supports Corporate Strategy in the development of new satellite concepts and designs recommendations.

Identify alternatives for resolution of operational issues related to health/configuration/interference on assigned satellites.