Job Summary

Westat is seeking an experienced software developer to work in web and smartphone applications at our downtown Atlanta office. Westat's downtown Atlanta office is home to an interdisciplinary team of software developers and data scientists that work in high-technology transportation data collection, processing and visualization projects. Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, this office is easily accessible by MARTA and within walking distance of the Fairlie-Poplar historic district. Candidates need to have technical competence in software engineering, design, implementation and testing to be familiar with distributed version control systems.

Job Responsibilities

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: working with the client/team members to identify and articulate business scenarios and derive use cases and requirements; preparing data models and specs for API endpoints; creating enterprise class code that meets quality tests; leading and participating in peer review of technical output; providing timely solutions to issues; work in an Agile environment with continuous integration.

Job Requirements

· A bachelor's degree in computer science or related field
· 9 years of experience is required with at least 5 years of web application development experience
· Proficiency with either C# or JVM-language (Java, Scala or Kotlin) application development is required

Preferred qualifications: Experience with CSS, jQuery, XML, HTML5, and modern front-end frameworks like jQuery UI and ReactJS is preferred. Experience with either native or cross-platform smartphone application development is highly desirable.

