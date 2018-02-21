Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and state and local governments. Westat's research, technical, and administrative staff of more than 2,000 is located at our headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, near Washington, DC.



Job Summary:

Westat has an opening for an individual to manage the day-to-day activities of an ongoing large-scale national survey involving collection, processing, and analysis of biospecimens.



Job Responsibilities:

· Preparing technical materials and overseeing data collection. · Working with study collaborators to develop, implement and monitor study protocols. · Training medical technologists, phlebotomists, and other medical staff. · Developing and monitoring a comprehensive quality assurance and control program. · Assuring compliance with CLIA and OSHA regulations. · Working with national, educational, and governmental contract laboratories in defining specimen requirements. · Assisting data managers in setting up result and QC file structures. · Documenting and monitoring study procedures and quality control.

Job Requirements:

· A master's degree in public health, healthcare management, clinical lab sciences or a closely related field with MT, ASCP or ASCP specialty certification and licensure in state of residence, if required by state, (MT-HEW, NCA AMT) with 4 years of clinical laboratory experience and at least 2 years of laboratory management and/or supervisory experience is required.Candidates should possess strong oral and written communication as well as computer and analytic skills. Supervisory and administrative abilities are essential.Westat offers competitive benefits with ESOP, 401k, Health, Dental, Paid Vacation, Sick and Holiday Leave, Professional Development as well as other benefits.Any offer of employment may be contingent upon receipt of acceptable results from a post-offer background screening, if required for the position, based on the specific position which may include, for example, identity verification, employment history, or criminal records history.Westat is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, veteran status, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, citizenship status, genetic information, gender identity, or any other protected status under applicable law.





