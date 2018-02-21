THIS IS A FIXED TERM, FULL-TIME POSITION, WITH REGULAR BENEFITS, SCHEDULED TO TERMINATE ON 07/13/2019.

The Program Associate is responsible for the provision of administrative coordination and logistics support functions for the Promoting the Quality of Medicines (PQM) Program under the supervision of the Supervisor. Responsibilities include providing overarching backstop support to PQM portfolios, assisting with administrative and logistic support for implementation of activities, surveys/assessments, workshops, and trainings activities, providing administrative support for scheduling and coordinating meetings, gathering of data and information to support PQM developed web-based tools and other projects.

Roles and Responsibilities

Coordinates PQM staff travel planning meetings, arranging travel and lodging arrangements as needed, submitting travel concurrence notices and notices of travel. Provides administrative support to PQM Program Managers and other staff, as required.

Schedules and coordinates meetings, facilitating smooth and effective operations of meetings, including connecting participants from multiple locations utilizing Skype, WebEx, and conference bridges.

Supports program activities planning and coordinates logistical arrangements for trainings/workshops, meetings, conferences, and exhibits, including coordination with the USP Business Center to print/copy materials for workshops, seminars, and conferences. Assembles and reproduces agendas, compiles training manuals, and prepares training certificates.

Works collaboratively with PQM Program Coordinators and Managers to conduct desk research, literature searches, and draft/edit reports, portfolio review slides, and other USAID deliverables, as needed.

Create and/or manage databases and tools to capture data and track progress of activities and verify data for accuracy.

Assists in maintaining proper document management to include proper filing, archival, and storage of program documentation and files according to USP and donor policies.

In coordination with GPH operations team, initiate/update/request necessary documents for consultant services, facilitate the processing of purchase orders and invoices..

Performs other related duties as assigned

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in a related field or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

At least 3 years of experience providing administrative support required.

High level of proficiency with office technologies and computer applications including MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, MS Project, and the Internet.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience working with NGOs, international development sector, federal government, or pharmaceutical industry a plus.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with attention to detail.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent critical thinking and problem solving skills.

Readily learns new or specialty software applications.

Ability to work independently, as well as part of a team, and meet deadlines.

Ability to balance multiple tasks and independently track process of assigned projects.

Proven capability to productively support internal and external clients.

Must be a team player.

Familiarity with scientific/technical terminology preferred.

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

USP is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer (EEOE) and affirmative action employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities.

USP does not accept unsolicited resumes from 3rd party recruitment agencies and is not responsible for fees from recruiters or other agencies except under specific written agreement with USP.

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Full-Time/Regular