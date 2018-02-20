CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATOR

Employer
RentReady
Location
Fairfax, Virginia
Salary
Full time salary plus possible commission.
Posted
Feb 20, 2018
Closes
Mar 27, 2018
Ref
22018
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades, Construction Manager
Industry
Engineering, Maintenance and Repair
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

The duties and responsibilities are as follows:

  • Prepare work to be accomplished by gathering information and requirements; setting priorities.
  • Prepare construction budget by studying building plans; updating specifications; identifying and projecting costs for each elevation.
  • Evaluate offers to purchase by costing changes, additions, and site requirements.
  • Obtains bids from vendors and subcontractors by specifying materials; identifying qualified subcontractors; negotiating price.
  • Maintain cost keys and price masters by updating information.
  • Resolve cost discrepancies by collecting and analyzing information.
  • Prepare special reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information and trends.
  • Maintain quality service by following organization standards.
  • Maintain continuity among corporate, division, and local work teams by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs.
  • Maintain professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.
  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Estimator Construction Skills and Qualifications:

Analyzing Information, Developing Budgets, Vendor Relationships, Reporting Skills, Estimating, Decision Making, Teamwork, Documentation Skills, Quality Focus  

 Education and Qualifications
A degree form a recognized university and or previous job experience is needed 

Please email resume to sales@rentreadytoday.com. Along with two business references and two personal references. Thank you!

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATOR

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this