CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATOR
- Employer
- RentReady
- Location
- Fairfax, Virginia
- Salary
- Full time salary plus possible commission.
- Posted
- Feb 20, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 27, 2018
- Ref
- 22018
- Industry
- Engineering, Maintenance and Repair
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The duties and responsibilities are as follows:
- Prepare work to be accomplished by gathering information and requirements; setting priorities.
- Prepare construction budget by studying building plans; updating specifications; identifying and projecting costs for each elevation.
- Evaluate offers to purchase by costing changes, additions, and site requirements.
- Obtains bids from vendors and subcontractors by specifying materials; identifying qualified subcontractors; negotiating price.
- Maintain cost keys and price masters by updating information.
- Resolve cost discrepancies by collecting and analyzing information.
- Prepare special reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information and trends.
- Maintain quality service by following organization standards.
- Maintain continuity among corporate, division, and local work teams by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs.
- Maintain professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
Estimator Construction Skills and Qualifications:
Analyzing Information, Developing Budgets, Vendor Relationships, Reporting Skills, Estimating, Decision Making, Teamwork, Documentation Skills, Quality Focus
Education and Qualifications
A degree form a recognized university and or previous job experience is needed
Please email resume to sales@rentreadytoday.com. Along with two business references and two personal references. Thank you!
