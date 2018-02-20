Maintenance Technician
Introduction:
Assists in the installation, maintenance and repair of plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical, domestic water and other systems. Work schedule is 6:00am – 2:30pm, Monday through Friday {schedule/time parameters subject to change as required according to business need}. Occasionally works weekends and holidays. This position is classified as essential and requires participation in all emergencies, ice and snow removal and special events.
Essential Duties:
- Assists in the installation, maintenance and repair of pumps, motors, valves, security and fire alarm equipment and HVAC equipment and controls
- Installs and repairs materials such as floor coverings, ceiling tile and light bulbs
- Performs tasks such as digging ditches, opening clogged sanitary sewer drains, cleaning sanitary sewage tanks and pumping equipment, installation piping and pulling electrical wiring
- Conducts all work in accordance with all procedures and guidelines
- Responsible for performance, quantity and quality of all work assigned. Completes all work orders and compiles a daily record
- Assembles and disassembles scaffolding and other rigging. Enters dark, dusty and close spaces
- Utilizes a single man lift for many tasks
- Assists in the setup and operation of audio/visual equipment
- Escorts and assists contractors performing contract service and capital project installations on the estate
- Operates, maintains and secures tools and equipment
- Practices, maintains and enforces safety regulations and procedures in and out of the shop. Has some knowledge of life safety codes
- Uses solvents, lubricants, adhesives and other hazardous materials
- Works independently and with a minimum of supervision
- Performs other related duties as requested by immediate supervisor and carries out or directs the completion of special assignments
Qualifications:
- Minimum of five years of combined experience in plumbing, electrical, and HVAC trades
- Ability to read and understand architectural drawings
- Must possess good written and verbal communication skills
- Must be able to lift 30lbs, push 20lbs, bend, stretch, twist, crouch, or reach with your body, arms, and/or legs
- Valid driver’s license
Equipment Used:
- Assorted hand and power tools and stationary tools such as saws and presses
Mount Vernon is an Equal Opportunity Employer
