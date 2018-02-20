Introduction :

Assists in the installation, maintenance and repair of plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical, domestic water and other systems. Work schedule is 6:00am – 2:30pm, Monday through Friday {schedule/time parameters subject to change as required according to business need}. Occasionally works weekends and holidays. This position is classified as essential and requires participation in all emergencies, ice and snow removal and special events.

Essential Duties:

Assists in the installation, maintenance and repair of pumps, motors, valves, security and fire alarm equipment and HVAC equipment and controls

Installs and repairs materials such as floor coverings, ceiling tile and light bulbs

Performs tasks such as digging ditches, opening clogged sanitary sewer drains, cleaning sanitary sewage tanks and pumping equipment, installation piping and pulling electrical wiring

Conducts all work in accordance with all procedures and guidelines

Responsible for performance, quantity and quality of all work assigned. Completes all work orders and compiles a daily record

Assembles and disassembles scaffolding and other rigging. Enters dark, dusty and close spaces

Utilizes a single man lift for many tasks

Assists in the setup and operation of audio/visual equipment

Escorts and assists contractors performing contract service and capital project installations on the estate

Operates, maintains and secures tools and equipment

Practices, maintains and enforces safety regulations and procedures in and out of the shop. Has some knowledge of life safety codes

Uses solvents, lubricants, adhesives and other hazardous materials

Works independently and with a minimum of supervision

Performs other related duties as requested by immediate supervisor and carries out or directs the completion of special assignments

Qualifications:

Minimum of five years of combined experience in plumbing, electrical, and HVAC trades

Ability to read and understand architectural drawings

Must possess good written and verbal communication skills

Must be able to lift 30lbs, push 20lbs, bend, stretch, twist, crouch, or reach with your body, arms, and/or legs

Valid driver’s license

Equipment Used:

Assorted hand and power tools and stationary tools such as saws and presses

Mount Vernon is an Equal Opportunity Employer