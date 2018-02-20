High School Teacher



PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has an immediate opening for a full time High School Special Education Teacher. PHILLIPS School ~ Laurel is a Blue Ribbon private special education day school for children with learning and behavioral differences.

Our children require committed, dedicated staff that want to work in a supportive, collaborative and dynamic environment. This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives! If you are serious about applying you should have the following:



* Do you like working with kids?

* Would you like the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a special education environment?

* Is working with kids your passion?



If your answer is yes to all of the above questions then PHILLIPS is the place for you!



* Maryland Special Education license or willing to pursue license immediately

* Hold a BA degree

* Have experience working in the special needs environment (learning and behavioral needs)

* Have a passion and dedication to students and the classroom

* Enjoy working with a team

* Great references from previous employers



In return we offer a comprehensive benefit package and competitive salaries to include tuition reimbursement.



If you feel you qualify and can show proven history with our type of population, please quickly send us your cover letter and resume to:

Email: resumes.laurel@phillipsprograms.org





Fax: 703-658-2378 Attn: HR



Mail to:



PHILLIPS Programs

Attn: HR

7010 Braddock Road

Annandale, VA 22003



Check us out online at www.phillipsprograms.org



EOE