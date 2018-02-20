High School Teacher

Employer
Phillips Programs
Location
Laurel, Maryland
Posted
Feb 20, 2018
Closes
Mar 27, 2018
Function
School and Teaching, Teacher
Industry
Education
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

High School Teacher 
 

PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has an immediate opening for a full time High School Special Education Teacher.  PHILLIPS School ~ Laurel is a Blue Ribbon private special education day school for children with learning and behavioral differences.  

Our children require committed, dedicated staff that want to work in a supportive, collaborative and dynamic environment.  This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives!  If you are serious about applying you should have the following:


* Do you like working with kids?
* Would you like the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a special education environment?
* Is working with kids your passion?

If your answer is yes to all of the above questions then PHILLIPS is the place for you!

* Maryland Special Education license or willing to pursue license immediately
* Hold a BA degree
* Have experience working in the special needs environment (learning and behavioral needs)
* Have a passion and dedication to students and the classroom
* Enjoy working with a team
* Great references from previous employers

In return we offer a comprehensive benefit package and competitive salaries to include tuition reimbursement. 

If you feel you qualify and can show proven history with our type of population, please quickly send us your cover letter and resume to:

Email:  resumes.laurel@phillipsprograms.org



Fax: 703-658-2378 Attn: HR

Mail to: 

PHILLIPS Programs
Attn: HR
7010 Braddock Road
Annandale, VA 22003

Check us out online at www.phillipsprograms.org

EOE

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for High School Teacher

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this