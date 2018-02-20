Bilingual Community Outreach Coordinator (BCOC) – 40 hours per week: The BCOC coordinates multiple community wellness programs, oversees student interns, and evaluates success of services. Must speak, read and write in Spanish and English fluently. Must have a valid driver’s license.

Requires a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Health, Family Science, Social Work, or related field with a background in geriatric services and/or mental health and at least two years of field experience. Intern supervisory experience a plus. The City provides a generous fringe benefit package including medical, dental, life and retirement plans. Salary Range $50,600 - $59,600/yr. To view the job class specification, summary of benefits and to apply, log onto www.greenbeltmd.gov. A City of Greenbelt application is required. EOE ADA