Bilingual Community Outreach Coordinator

Employer
City of Greenbelt, MD
Location
Greenbelt, Maryland
Posted
Feb 20, 2018
Closes
Mar 27, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist, Counselor
Industry
Government and Public Services, State & Local
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Bilingual Community Outreach Coordinator (BCOC)– 40 hours per week: The BCOC coordinates multiple community wellness programs, oversees student interns, and evaluates success of services. Must speak, read and write in Spanish and English fluently. Must have a valid driver’s license.

Requires a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Health, Family Science, Social Work, or related field with a background in geriatric services and/or mental health and at least two years of field experience. Intern supervisory experience a plus. The City provides a generous fringe benefit package including medical, dental, life and retirement plans.  Salary Range $50,600 - $59,600/yr.  To view the job class specification, summary of benefits and to apply, log onto www.greenbeltmd.gov.  A City of Greenbelt application is required. EOE  ADA

 

 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later
Share
Apply

More searches like this