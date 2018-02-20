Bookkeeper - Apartment Community - Silver Spring - near Metro (accounting)
- Employer
- Grady Management Inc.
- Location
- Silver Spring, Maryland - near Glenmont Metro station
- Salary
- Negotiable - excellent benefits package
- Posted
- Feb 20, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 27, 2018
- Ref
- WXB
- Function
- Accountant, Administrative
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Bookkeeper (WXB)
Join one of the metro areas leading property management firms - Grady Management Inc. We are seeking an Bookkeeper with 2 plus years of experience within residential property management to work at one of our beautiful communities in Silver Spring, MD located near the Glenmont metro station.
This is a 625 unit community which requires a positive leader, with strong resident relations, rent loss control, and administration.
Experience with A/R and A/P required.
Bilingual skills a plus.
This position will require aggressive leadership, rent loss control, and general day-to-day operations of a unique community. Computer (PC) skills are required.
Knowledge of OneSite a plus.
Excellent benefits package including health/dental and 401k Savings Plan.
Please send resumes and cover letters to:
Winexburg Manor Apts.
Attn: Bookkeeper
2301 Glenallen Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20906
Fax # 301-942-9343
EEO M/F/D
Apply for Bookkeeper - Apartment Community - Silver Spring - near Metro (accounting)
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly