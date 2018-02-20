Bookkeeper - Apartment Community - Silver Spring - near Metro (accounting)

Employer
Grady Management Inc.
Location
Silver Spring, Maryland - near Glenmont Metro station
Salary
Negotiable - excellent benefits package
Posted
Feb 20, 2018
Closes
Mar 27, 2018
Ref
WXB
Function
Accountant, Administrative
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Bookkeeper (WXB)

Join one of the metro areas leading property management firms - Grady Management Inc.  We are seeking an Bookkeeper with 2 plus years of experience within residential property management to work at one of our beautiful communities in Silver Spring, MD located near the Glenmont metro station.

This is a 625 unit community which requires a positive leader, with strong resident relations,  rent loss control, and administration.

Experience with A/R and A/P required. 

Bilingual skills a plus.

This position will require aggressive leadership, rent loss control, and general day-to-day operations of a unique community. Computer (PC) skills are required.

Knowledge of OneSite a plus.

Excellent benefits package including health/dental and 401k Savings Plan.

Please send resumes and cover letters to: 

Winexburg Manor Apts.

Attn:  Bookkeeper

2301 Glenallen Avenue

Silver Spring, MD  20906

Fax # 301-942-9343

EEO M/F/D

 

