Bookkeeper (WXB)

Join one of the metro areas leading property management firms - Grady Management Inc. We are seeking an Bookkeeper with 2 plus years of experience within residential property management to work at one of our beautiful communities in Silver Spring, MD located near the Glenmont metro station.

This is a 625 unit community which requires a positive leader, with strong resident relations, rent loss control, and administration.

Experience with A/R and A/P required.

Bilingual skills a plus.

This position will require aggressive leadership, rent loss control, and general day-to-day operations of a unique community. Computer (PC) skills are required.

Knowledge of OneSite a plus.



Excellent benefits package including health/dental and 401k Savings Plan.

Please send resumes and cover letters to:



Winexburg Manor Apts.

Attn: Bookkeeper

2301 Glenallen Avenue

Silver Spring, MD 20906

Fax # 301-942-9343



EEO M/F/D