Overview

IMPAQ International, a growing and dynamic social science research firm, provides high-quality research and impact evaluation services, policy analysis, survey research, technology solutions, organizational development, technical assistance and consulting services to U.S. and international government agencies, foundations, and the private sector. IMPAQ’s mission is to bring together exceptional people to develop innovative and rigorous approaches to evaluate the real-world impact of social policies and programs. IMPAQ offers five locations: our Corporate Headquarters in Columbia, Maryland, rated one of America’s Best Small Cities; Downtown Washington, D.C., Boston, Massachusetts, a Bay Area office in Oakland, California and Seattle, Washington. IMPAQ has a diverse and collegial work environment and is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer (M/F/Disability/Veterans).

IMPAQ is seeking a confident, self-motivated, and creative individual to join our team of exceptional people in the Insurance Access & Value Based Care practice area in our Health division, to contribute to work that impacts the health care of millions of Americans. IMPAQ is seeking a policy associate who demonstrates project management skills, including client communication, technical assistance support, and development and implementation of standard operating procedures in a fast-paced environment. The policy associate should have a working knowledge of health care policy topics, including the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA), the Quality Payment Program (QPP), health insurance Marketplaces, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), payment reform, and health care quality initiatives. The policy associate will lead tasks related to IMPAQ Health’s work with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), including projects at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO), Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ), and/or the Center for Medicaid. In addition, the policy associate will be expected to lead and/or contribute to business development opportunities at the federal and state level.

Responsibilities

Lead and mentor junior analysts, and other research support staff, to develop detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Lead and manage client-facing projects, client expectations, and client relationships; ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget.

Develop project work plans, and manage the execution of these work plans, including communicating technical and budget risks to project leadership.

Manage and contribute to the development and writing of technical reports, tailored to client needs that include actionable recommendations.

Develop and conduct presentations to government clients.

Proactively identify ideas for innovation.

Participate in business development activities, including writing and reviewing technical responses and participating in federal and state capture planning activities.

Qualifications

Education

Master’s Degree in health management, health policy, public health, or a related field, with at least 5 to 7 years of full-time related consulting or policy-oriented professional experience.

Knowledge and Experience

Familiarity with CMS, the ACA, MACRA, Medicaid, and CHIP is required.

Experience with managing the development and implementation of operational processes and standard operating procedures to support CMS is preferable, but not required.

Experience managing client relationships and managing projects (project management training preferred)

Experience managing/mentoring junior analysts

Business development interest/experience and interest in health insurance access and value based care policies preferred.

Experience with approaches to business process design.

Experience effectively managing competing priorities under tight deadlines.

Experience with consulting or working with client-based projects.

Experience working on multiple projects simultaneously.

Experience writing succinct policy memos with clear recommendations.

Skills