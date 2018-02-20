COUNSELOR/THERAPIST

Employer
Phillips Programs
Location
Laurel, Maryland
Posted
Feb 20, 2018
Closes
Mar 27, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist, School and Teaching
Industry
Education, Nonprofit
Career Level
Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
Hours
Full Time

COUNSELOR/THERAPIST: SPECIAL EDUCATION

PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has an immediate opening for a full time Counselor/Therapist.  PHILLIPS School ~ Laurel is a Blue Ribbon private special education day school for children with learning and behavioral differences.  

Our children require committed, dedicated staff that want to work in a supportive, collaborative and dynamic environment.  This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives!  If you are serious about applying you should have the following:

Required Credentials

  • Licensed Graduate Social Worker, or Bachelor’s Degree in School Psychology or Clinical Psychology and LCPC
  • A Maryland State clinical license (LCSW-C, LCPC), preferred

Related Qualifications and Skills:

  • Provides individual and group counseling to assigned students in accordance with students’ Individualized Education Plans and daily requirements
  • Maintains awareness of role and knowledge base of the field
  • Provides family services to assigned families to include resources and referrals
  • Coordinates with outside agencies and professionals working with assigned students, and attends meetings with other agencies as needed
  • Serves as a liaison between family and school
  • Portrays professional communication skills with students, families and staff in a clear, skillful and well-informed manner
  • Extensive work in individual, group, and family therapy
  • Experience working in the special needs environment (learning and behavioral needs)
  • Enjoy working with a team

Key areas of responsibilities to include:

  • Develops goals and objectives for Individualized Education Plans for all assigned students in consultation with parents, classroom and Behavior Department staff
  • Maintains files for all assigned students and families, including records of services delivered as required by PHILLIPS, OSSE and MSDE
  • Writes reports and other documentation associated with the position in an inclusive articulate manner in accordance with policies and procedures
  • Participates as a member of the team working with assigned students, and serves as a resource for counseling materials and techniques
  • Assists with staff training as needed

In return we offer a comprehensive benefit package and competitive salaries to include tuition reimbursement. 

If you feel you qualify and can show proven history with our type of population, please send us your cover letter and resume to:

FAX: 301-470-1624

MAIL TO: 

PHILLIPS Programs

Attn:  Dana Bell

8920 Whiskey Bottom Road

Laurel, MD 20723

DUE TO THE BUSY NATURE OF OUR PROGRAMS, WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS REGARDING THIS POSITION.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for COUNSELOR/THERAPIST

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this