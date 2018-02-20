COUNSELOR/THERAPIST
- Employer
- Phillips Programs
- Location
- Laurel, Maryland
- Posted
- Feb 20, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 27, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist, School and Teaching
- Career Level
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Hours
- Full Time
COUNSELOR/THERAPIST: SPECIAL EDUCATION
PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has an immediate opening for a full time Counselor/Therapist. PHILLIPS School ~ Laurel is a Blue Ribbon private special education day school for children with learning and behavioral differences.
Our children require committed, dedicated staff that want to work in a supportive, collaborative and dynamic environment. This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives! If you are serious about applying you should have the following:
Required Credentials
- Licensed Graduate Social Worker, or Bachelor’s Degree in School Psychology or Clinical Psychology and LCPC
- A Maryland State clinical license (LCSW-C, LCPC), preferred
Related Qualifications and Skills:
- Provides individual and group counseling to assigned students in accordance with students’ Individualized Education Plans and daily requirements
- Maintains awareness of role and knowledge base of the field
- Provides family services to assigned families to include resources and referrals
- Coordinates with outside agencies and professionals working with assigned students, and attends meetings with other agencies as needed
- Serves as a liaison between family and school
- Portrays professional communication skills with students, families and staff in a clear, skillful and well-informed manner
- Extensive work in individual, group, and family therapy
- Experience working in the special needs environment (learning and behavioral needs)
- Enjoy working with a team
Key areas of responsibilities to include:
- Develops goals and objectives for Individualized Education Plans for all assigned students in consultation with parents, classroom and Behavior Department staff
- Maintains files for all assigned students and families, including records of services delivered as required by PHILLIPS, OSSE and MSDE
- Writes reports and other documentation associated with the position in an inclusive articulate manner in accordance with policies and procedures
- Participates as a member of the team working with assigned students, and serves as a resource for counseling materials and techniques
- Assists with staff training as needed
In return we offer a comprehensive benefit package and competitive salaries to include tuition reimbursement.
If you feel you qualify and can show proven history with our type of population, please send us your cover letter and resume to:
FAX: 301-470-1624
MAIL TO:
PHILLIPS Programs
Attn: Dana Bell
8920 Whiskey Bottom Road
Laurel, MD 20723
DUE TO THE BUSY NATURE OF OUR PROGRAMS, WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS REGARDING THIS POSITION.
