COUNSELOR/THERAPIST: SPECIAL EDUCATION

PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has an immediate opening for a full time Counselor/Therapist. PHILLIPS School ~ Laurel is a Blue Ribbon private special education day school for children with learning and behavioral differences.

Our children require committed, dedicated staff that want to work in a supportive, collaborative and dynamic environment. This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives! If you are serious about applying you should have the following:

Required Credentials

Licensed Graduate Social Worker, or Bachelor’s Degree in School Psychology or Clinical Psychology and LCPC

A Maryland State clinical license (LCSW-C, LCPC), preferred

Related Qualifications and Skills:

Provides individual and group counseling to assigned students in accordance with students’ Individualized Education Plans and daily requirements

Maintains awareness of role and knowledge base of the field

Provides family services to assigned families to include resources and referrals

Coordinates with outside agencies and professionals working with assigned students, and attends meetings with other agencies as needed

Serves as a liaison between family and school

Portrays professional communication skills with students, families and staff in a clear, skillful and well-informed manner

Extensive work in individual, group, and family therapy

Experience working in the special needs environment (learning and behavioral needs)

Enjoy working with a team

Key areas of responsibilities to include:

Develops goals and objectives for Individualized Education Plans for all assigned students in consultation with parents, classroom and Behavior Department staff

Maintains files for all assigned students and families, including records of services delivered as required by PHILLIPS, OSSE and MSDE

Writes reports and other documentation associated with the position in an inclusive articulate manner in accordance with policies and procedures

Participates as a member of the team working with assigned students, and serves as a resource for counseling materials and techniques

Assists with staff training as needed

In return we offer a comprehensive benefit package and competitive salaries to include tuition reimbursement.

If you feel you qualify and can show proven history with our type of population, please send us your cover letter and resume to:

FAX: 301-470-1624

MAIL TO:

PHILLIPS Programs

Attn: Dana Bell

8920 Whiskey Bottom Road

Laurel, MD 20723