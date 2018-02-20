COUNSELOR/THERAPIST: SPECIAL EDUCATION

PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has an immediate opening for a part time Counselor/Therapist. PHILLIPS School ~ Fairfax is a private special education day school for children with learning and behavioral differences.

Our children require committed, dedicated staff that want to work in a supportive, collaborative and dynamic environment. This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives! If you are serious about applying you should have the following:

Masters Degree in Social Work, Psychology, or Counseling

A Virginia State clinical license (LCSW, LPC)

Extensive work in individual, group, and family therapy

Have experience working in the special needs environment (learning and behavioral needs)

Enjoy working with a team

Great references from previous employers

In return we offer a comprehensive benefit package and competitive salaries to include tuition reimbursement.

If you feel you qualify and can show proven history with our type of population, please send us your cover letter and resume to:

EMAIL: resumes.fairfax@phillipsprograms.org

FAX: 703-658-2378

MAIL TO:

PHILLIPS Programs

Attn: HR

7010 Braddock Road

Annandale, VA 22003