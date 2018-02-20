Counselor/Therapist: Special Eduation - Part Time
- Employer
- Phillips Programs
- Location
- Fairfax, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 20, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 27, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist, Therapist, Counselor
- Industry
- Social Services and Mental Health
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
COUNSELOR/THERAPIST: SPECIAL EDUCATION
PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has an immediate opening for a part time Counselor/Therapist. PHILLIPS School ~ Fairfax is a private special education day school for children with learning and behavioral differences.
Our children require committed, dedicated staff that want to work in a supportive, collaborative and dynamic environment. This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives! If you are serious about applying you should have the following:
- Masters Degree in Social Work, Psychology, or Counseling
- A Virginia State clinical license (LCSW, LPC)
- Extensive work in individual, group, and family therapy
- Have experience working in the special needs environment (learning and behavioral needs)
- Enjoy working with a team
- Great references from previous employers
In return we offer a comprehensive benefit package and competitive salaries to include tuition reimbursement.
If you feel you qualify and can show proven history with our type of population, please send us your cover letter and resume to:
EMAIL: resumes.fairfax@phillipsprograms.org
FAX: 703-658-2378
MAIL TO:
PHILLIPS Programs
Attn: HR
7010 Braddock Road
Annandale, VA 22003
DUE TO THE BUSY NATURE OF OUR PROGRAMS, WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS REGARDING THIS POSITION
