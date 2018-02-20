Counselor/Therapist: Special Eduation - Part Time

Employer
Phillips Programs
Location
Fairfax, Virginia
Posted
Feb 20, 2018
Closes
Mar 27, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist, Therapist, Counselor
Industry
Social Services and Mental Health
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time

COUNSELOR/THERAPIST: SPECIAL EDUCATION

PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has an immediate opening for a part time Counselor/Therapist.  PHILLIPS School ~ Fairfax is a private special education day school for children with learning and behavioral differences.  

Our children require committed, dedicated staff that want to work in a supportivecollaborative and dynamic environment.  This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives!  If you are serious about applying you should have the following:

  • Masters Degree in Social Work, Psychology, or Counseling
  • A Virginia State clinical license (LCSW, LPC)
  • Extensive work in individual, group, and family therapy
  • Have experience working in the special needs environment (learning and behavioral needs)
  • Enjoy working with a team
  • Great references from previous employers

In return we offer a comprehensive benefit package and competitive salaries to include tuition reimbursement. 

If you feel you qualify and can show proven history with our type of population, please send us your cover letter and resume to:

EMAIL:  resumes.fairfax@phillipsprograms.org

FAX: 703-658-2378

MAIL TO: 

PHILLIPS Programs

Attn: HR

7010 Braddock Road

Annandale, VA 22003

DUE TO THE BUSY NATURE OF OUR PROGRAMS, WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS REGARDING THIS POSITION

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later
Share

Apply for Counselor/Therapist: Special Eduation - Part Time

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this