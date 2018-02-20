Job Summary/Company:

The Benefits Administrator will research programs, improve upon existing programs, oversee benefits administration and provide analysis and support when it comes to the delivery of the benefit plans to employees.The Benefits Administrator is responsible for planning the day-to-day operations of a group benefits plan including health, dental, vision, short-term disability, long term disability, life, flex spending, 401(k) and retirement plans. Apply now or call 703-821-1911!

Responsibilities:

Coordinate enrollment, COBRA, separations, changes and claims

Review internal processes to reduce cost and make the administration of benefits more efficient

Employee file and payroll management

Perform benefit plan audits

Distribute plan information and new hire materials

Perform wage verification and background checks

Qualifications/Background Profile:

High school diploma or GED

College degree in HR preferred

Working knowledge of employee benefit programs including ERISA, COBRA and Section 125

Working knowledge of FMLA/ADA compliance and claims

Minimum of 3 years previous experience in a benefits/HR/employee-related role

Basic math skills

Proficient computer skills including Microsoft Office Suite

Project management and leadership skills a huge plus!

