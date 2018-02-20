Benefits Administrator

Job Summary/Company: 
The Benefits Administrator will research programs, improve upon existing programs, oversee benefits administration and provide analysis and support when it comes to the delivery of the benefit plans to employees.The Benefits Administrator is responsible for planning the day-to-day operations of a group benefits plan including health, dental, vision, short-term disability, long term disability, life, flex spending, 401(k) and retirement plans.  Apply now or call 703-821-1911! 

Responsibilities:

  • Coordinate enrollment, COBRA, separations, changes and claims
  • Review internal processes to reduce cost and make the administration of benefits more efficient
  • Employee file and payroll management
  • Perform benefit plan audits
  • Distribute plan information and new hire materials
  • Perform wage verification and background checks

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • High school diploma or GED
  • College degree in HR preferred
  • Working knowledge of employee benefit programs including ERISA, COBRA and Section 125 
  • Working knowledge of FMLA/ADA compliance and claims
  • Minimum of 3 years previous experience in a benefits/HR/employee-related role
  • Basic math skills
  • Proficient computer skills including Microsoft Office Suite
  • Project management and leadership skills a huge plus!

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

