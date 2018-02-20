The Foundation Schools is a special education day school which delivers innovative school programs and support services for children and adolescents with emotional disabilities, autism spectrum disorders and other learning challenges. The Foundation Schools is accepting resumes for a Program Assistant to work in our Gaithersburg school.

For over 40 years, The Foundation Schools’ mix of academic support and therapeutic services has given our students a chance to reach their full potential. The Foundation Schools is currently approved by the State of Maryland and the District of Columbia to provide services to students who have not been successful in their home school’s environment. The Foundation Schools has schools in Gaithersburg and Largo, Maryland that serve over 200 students in grades K-12.

Our Core Values’ provide a strong foundation for our programs, are integrated into our positive behavior intervention system, drive our actions and guide our staff and students daily to TWIRL (Teamwork, Work Ethic, Integrity, Respect, and Leadership). We offer a supportive working environment with small class sizes and excellent resources.

The Foundation Schools offers a comprehensive benefit package including tuition assistance and a generous retirement package. Visit our website at www.foundationschools.org for more information.

Program Assistants manage students' behavior and ensure students' safety through the implementation of the behavior modification system, school rules and The Foundation School policies. Program Assistants support the academic program, as assigned, by working under the direction of the classroom teacher to implement lesson plans and IEP goals. They must demonstrate basic principle of behavior management systems and have experience working therapeutic restraint as well as experience in crisis intervention. Program Assistants also provide staff assistance and program support through participation in meetings, committees and special activities.

A High School Diploma is required. Related coursework, Associate's Degree or Bachelors Degree in a related field is preferred. Program Assistants must possess formal training and experience in special education, a psychiatric or other appropriately similar setting for children and adolescents. Training in TACT II and LSCI preferred.

Qualified candidates must possess sufficient mobility to stand for long periods of time to assist in providing student supervision, move and carry supplies (light lifting, non-repetitive), and to restrain or assist in restraining students when necessary. They must be able to type and/or write reports and other paperwork. Program Assistants must possess a high level of mental and emotional balance and be able to respond quickly and tactfully to crisis situations. Program Assistants must be able to quickly and easily shift job priorities and must possess sensitivity and a professional attitude when dealing with students, families, community representatives and co-workers.



