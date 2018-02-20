Job Summary/Company:

Are you a highly organized Sharepoint/Customer Support professional who likes to work in a fast-paced environment? If so, then we have the contract opportunity for you! Sparks Group has partnered with a leading Government Contractor in the area to support this immediate need. We are seeking someone to support the Migration of data and web applications into Sharepoint 2013/ O365 by assisting the team and providing End user support as needed.

Responsibilities:

Provide migration support for team sites from SharePoint 2007 environment to SharePoint Online in Office 365.

Migration Support: Focused on meeting with customers, gathering requirements, evaluating existing site content for migration ready content, coordinating schedules to migrate content, working with team and Metalogix to get content migrated, fine-tuning content after migration to ensure consistency with customer’s requirements.

Qualifications/Background Profile:

Knowledge of front end SharePoint and general knowledge Office 365.

Performed migrations with SharePoint and between disparate environments (e.g. SharePoint on premise to cloud).

Ability to work with all levels of customers of the organization.

Additional Skills: Metalogix or other migration tool knowledge a plus.

