SharePoint Migration Support Tech

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
McLean, Virginia
Salary
$130,000-$140,000
Posted
Feb 20, 2018
Closes
Mar 27, 2018
Ref
AD216218
Function
IT, Software Developer, Systems Administrator
Industry
Consulting, Engineering
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

Are you a highly organized Sharepoint/Customer Support professional who likes to work in a fast-paced environment? If so, then we have the contract opportunity for you! Sparks Group has partnered with a leading Government Contractor in the area to support this immediate need.  We are seeking someone to support the Migration of data and web applications into Sharepoint 2013/ O365 by assisting the team and providing End user support as needed.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide migration support for team sites from SharePoint 2007 environment to SharePoint Online in Office 365. 
  • Migration Support: Focused on meeting with customers, gathering requirements, evaluating existing site content for migration ready content, coordinating schedules to migrate content, working with team and Metalogix to get content migrated, fine-tuning content after migration to ensure consistency with customer’s requirements. 

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • Knowledge of front end SharePoint and general knowledge Office 365. 
  • Performed migrations with SharePoint and between disparate environments (e.g. SharePoint on premise to cloud). 
  • Ability to work with all levels of customers of the organization. 
  • Additional Skills: Metalogix or other migration tool knowledge a plus.

Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

