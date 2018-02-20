The District of Columbia Bar has an immediate opening for a Sr. Web and Events Assistant (SWEA). The SWEA prepares and assists with compiling, organizing, and sending emails and promotional materials for the Communities Office programs and events. The Communities Office is responsible for communicating program information primarily through email communications to its members. This position reports to the Director, Communities.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Monitors and runs live webinars and webcasts.

Coordinates on demand content with the Web and Events Coordinator.

Prepares and assists with editing broadcast emails, invitations and other promotional materials for Communities programs and events; when necessary, distributes copies to Communities Office staff and other Bar departments.

Prepares and sends Communities broadcast emails, monitors and responds to events services requests, and prepares post-event surveys for distribution.

Prepares and coordinates Communities Office communications and if needed, coordinates special mailings (Judicial Invitations).

Works closely with the Web and Events Coordinator to coordinate communications to the members through email announcements and other marketing efforts using various technology platforms

Maintains the marketing schedule with internal staff and external planners and committees; communicates deadlines to events team members. Consistent with the Bar’s Marketing Plan, these announcements follow a template format to adhere to organizational style guidelines

Staffs Communities programs and events.



OTHER DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITES

Provides back-up duties to the Web and Event Coordinator to include: maintaining the Communities web pages, posting content to the website and supporting DC Connect, addressing technical inquiries of the participants and posting service.

Other duties as assigned.



MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

An Associates degree with a minimum of two years of relevant work experience or a combination of education and relevant work experience equal to four years or more. BA/BS degree preferred.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite with two years or more of experience with MS Word and MS Excel. Adobe Connect, PowerPoint Access, and Lyris experience highly desired.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Superior writing and editing skills and the ability to demonstrate versatility in writing formats.

Must be able to multi-task, be deadline and detailed oriented and be able to work in a fast paced environment.

Ability to work well with Bar officers, Communities volunteers, staff and the public and must be able to work well with minimum supervision.

Ability to handle and maintain confidential and sensitive information.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

This is a non-exempt position. Salary is commensurate with experience. The D.C. Bar has an excellent benefit package.

This is not an attempt to list all essential functions of this position. It is recognized that job duties may change over time based on the Bar’s needs.

The D.C. Bar is an Equal Opportunity Employer.