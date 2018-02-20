Paratransit Drivers

Transdev - Hyattsville, MD.

$1,000 Sign-On Bonus

$16.00 up to $20.00!

Mark your calendar now for our Job Fair!

When: Tuesday, February 27 – 9am-6pm

Where: Transdev Services, Inc.

3201 Hubbard Road

Hyattsville, MD 20785

Transdev Services, Inc. is hiring Paratransit Drivers to start immediately in its Hyattsville, MD facility. We are looking for safe, friendly drivers to help passengers move throughout Prince George’s County and Washington, DC. Transdev proudly serves our communities with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) transportation. Come join the largest private sector operator of public transportation in North America – one that cares about its employees, passengers and their communities.

WHY DRIVE WITH US?

No experience needed!

$1,000 Sign-on Bonus!

Paid Training!

Starting salary $16.00 up to $20.00 hourly.

Paid health benefits, holiday pay, paid time off, along with flexible work schedules.

Transport passengers throughout the Prince George’s County and the Washington, DC area in a safe and courteous manner.

Ability to advance your career!

Each employee will be required to bid a shift which includes weekdays, evenings, and weekends shifts.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be at least 21 years old or older with a high school diploma, GED or equivalent.

Must have a valid driver’s license for at least 5 years.

Must have a clean driving record in MD, DC, or VA and be able to bring your certified MVR to the interview.

Must possess excellent customer service and communication skills.

Must be punctual with an emphasis on your attendance.

Must submit to drug testing, DOT physical, and an extensive criminal background check.

Must be able to work in all types of weather.

Must be able to complete driver training.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS INCLUDE ABILITY TO:

Sit for extended periods of time.

Lift, push, pull, and carry tools, objects, or equipment above shoulder level without assistance.

Move up and down stairs easily.

Reach overhead and below the knees, including bending, twisting, pulling, and stooping.

If you have any questions, please contact us at 1-855-3DRIVER.

For more information please visit our website at www.transdevna.com/careers

Transdev is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer and welcomes all qualified applicants. Applicants will receive fair and impartial consideration without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, genetic data, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion or other legally protected status, or any other classification protected by federal, state, or local law.

Drug free workplace