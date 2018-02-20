AFA’s CyberPatriot Program seeks a dynamic Program Support Coordinator to coordinate, administer, and conduct the CyberPatriot components including the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, AFA CyberCamps, the Elementary School Cyber Education Initiative, CyberGenerations and other cyber-related initiatives.

What is CyberPatriot?

CyberPatriot is the National Youth Cyber Education Program. There are three main programs within CyberPatriot: the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, AFA CyberCamps and the Elementary School Cyber Education Initiative. CyberPatriot was conceived by the Air Force Association (AFA) to inspire students toward careers in cybersecurity or other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to our nation's future.

Please visit the link for more information:

https://www.uscyberpatriot.org/Pages/About/What-is-CyberPatriot.aspx

Key areas of responsibility

National Youth Cyber Defense Competition

Courteously and promptly receives and responds to email and telephone requests for non-technical CyberPatriot information and assistance from educators, team coaches, mentors, and competitors as necessary. This includes but is not limited to general program information, registration, verification, and other administrative matters.

Monitor competition registration including reviewing and approving team applications, verification process, and overseeing competitor and mentor registration

Issues MSDN accounts to CyberPatriot Coaches, Competitors and Mentors as they become fully registered.

Updates map and list of currently registered teams.

Assists with administration and compilation of competition Rules Book.

Manages Air Card request, distribution and return process.

Manage distribution of state and Semifinals awards.

Handle material requests orders.

Assist with the monthly CyberSentinel Newsletter.

Assists with distribution of Participant kits.

Provides tier 1 - 2 competition support on competition weekends.

Helps manage competition equipment to include researching, testing, loading images on computers and competition set up at National Finals Competition.

AFA CyberCamps

Monitors camp registration processes, reviews and fulfills requests for camp kits and handles invoices and receipts for kit orders

Manages online storage and distribution of demo and competition challenges

Promotes AFA CyberCamps through social media, press releases, print materials, etc.

Collects and analyzes feedback from participants and data collected at registration and prepares high-quality reports summarizing the results

Elementary School Cyber Education Initiative (ESCEI)

Orders and distributes hard copies of ESCEI Kits

Manages online and physical storage and distribution of ESCEI curriculum and software

Promotes ESCEI through social media, press releases, print materials, etc.

CyberGenerations

Orders and distributes hard copies of CyberGenerations Kits

Manages online and physical storage and distribution of CyberGenerations materials

Promotes CyberGenerations through social media, press releases, print materials, etc.

Miscellaneous

Assists other sections with group projects

Performs other duties as directed by the National Commissioner and Director of Program Administration

The successful candidate:

Must have a Bachelor’s degree

Should have experience with computer systems and networks desired

Must be able to travel approximately 10 days per year and be able to work overtime as required

Must have strong written and oral communication and presentation skills with a strong attention to detail

Must possess and project positive customer engagement skills, including cheerful telephone interaction even with stressed clients possessing minimal understanding of complex topics

Must be responsive to short-deadline projects, be innovative and a self-starter

Must be able to work and contribute well in a dynamic small-team environment

Must be proficient with Microsoft Office and able to prepare error-free email, spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations and other documents

Must be able to perform light manual labor such as taping, packing, stacking, and moving boxes weighing less than 40 pounds, pushing carts, and working in confined spaces

Must be able to stand for extended periods of time.

Excellent benefits include health, dental, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), free parking, and more. Please send resume with cover letter to staffing@afa.org.