Program Support Coordinator
Employer
Air Force Association
Location
Arlington, Virginia
Posted
Feb 20, 2018
Closes
Mar 27, 2018
- Function
- Administrative, Customer Service
- Industry
- Defense / Aerospace, Education, Primary and Secondary
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
AFA’s CyberPatriot Program seeks a dynamic Program Support Coordinator to coordinate, administer, and conduct the CyberPatriot components including the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, AFA CyberCamps, the Elementary School Cyber Education Initiative, CyberGenerations and other cyber-related initiatives.
What is CyberPatriot?
CyberPatriot is the National Youth Cyber Education Program. There are three main programs within CyberPatriot: the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, AFA CyberCamps and the Elementary School Cyber Education Initiative. CyberPatriot was conceived by the Air Force Association (AFA) to inspire students toward careers in cybersecurity or other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to our nation's future.
Please visit the link for more information:
https://www.uscyberpatriot.org/Pages/About/What-is-CyberPatriot.aspx
Key areas of responsibility
National Youth Cyber Defense Competition
- Courteously and promptly receives and responds to email and telephone requests for non-technical CyberPatriot information and assistance from educators, team coaches, mentors, and competitors as necessary. This includes but is not limited to general program information, registration, verification, and other administrative matters.
- Monitor competition registration including reviewing and approving team applications, verification process, and overseeing competitor and mentor registration
- Issues MSDN accounts to CyberPatriot Coaches, Competitors and Mentors as they become fully registered.
- Updates map and list of currently registered teams.
- Assists with administration and compilation of competition Rules Book.
- Manages Air Card request, distribution and return process.
- Manage distribution of state and Semifinals awards.
- Handle material requests orders.
- Assist with the monthly CyberSentinel Newsletter.
- Assists with distribution of Participant kits.
- Provides tier 1 - 2 competition support on competition weekends.
- Helps manage competition equipment to include researching, testing, loading images on computers and competition set up at National Finals Competition.
AFA CyberCamps
- Monitors camp registration processes, reviews and fulfills requests for camp kits and handles invoices and receipts for kit orders
- Manages online storage and distribution of demo and competition challenges
- Promotes AFA CyberCamps through social media, press releases, print materials, etc.
- Collects and analyzes feedback from participants and data collected at registration and prepares high-quality reports summarizing the results
Elementary School Cyber Education Initiative (ESCEI)
- Orders and distributes hard copies of ESCEI Kits
- Manages online and physical storage and distribution of ESCEI curriculum and software
- Promotes ESCEI through social media, press releases, print materials, etc.
CyberGenerations
- Orders and distributes hard copies of CyberGenerations Kits
- Manages online and physical storage and distribution of CyberGenerations materials
- Promotes CyberGenerations through social media, press releases, print materials, etc.
Miscellaneous
- Assists other sections with group projects
- Performs other duties as directed by the National Commissioner and Director of Program Administration
The successful candidate:
- Must have a Bachelor’s degree
- Should have experience with computer systems and networks desired
- Must be able to travel approximately 10 days per year and be able to work overtime as required
- Must have strong written and oral communication and presentation skills with a strong attention to detail
- Must possess and project positive customer engagement skills, including cheerful telephone interaction even with stressed clients possessing minimal understanding of complex topics
- Must be responsive to short-deadline projects, be innovative and a self-starter
- Must be able to work and contribute well in a dynamic small-team environment
- Must be proficient with Microsoft Office and able to prepare error-free email, spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations and other documents
- Must be able to perform light manual labor such as taping, packing, stacking, and moving boxes weighing less than 40 pounds, pushing carts, and working in confined spaces
- Must be able to stand for extended periods of time.
Excellent benefits include health, dental, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), free parking, and more. Please send resume with cover letter to staffing@afa.org.
