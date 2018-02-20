Administrative Assistant

Employer
CytoTest Inc.
Location
9430 Key West Ave, Rockville MD 20850
Posted
Feb 20, 2018
Closes
Mar 27, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical and Biotech
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

Performs logistics work (I.E. shipping out customer orders), general administrative activities to include but not limited to: answering and directing phone calls, maintaining filing system, ordering office and lab supplies.

