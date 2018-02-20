Description

The purpose of this position is to serve as a frontline contact center representative, providing courteous, knowledgeable service to ASHA's customers (members, consumers, and other constituents). The Account Manager, Membership & Sales representative operates in a multichannel environment requiring the ability to communicate effectively through written and verbal communication. The incumbent will use good judgment and initiative in marketing ASHA's programs, products, and services and will provide assistance, which includes disseminating detailed information, answering questions about ASHA membership and certification policies and requirements, processing orders for products and journal subscriptions, updating membership accounts, and processing product orders.

This position requires a broad organizational knowledge; critical thinking skills; the ability to prioritize assignments; proficiency in utilizing organizational databases; and an in-depth knowledge of all programs, products, and services offered by ASHA. The incumbent frequently serves as a liaison between ASHA customers and other National Office staff and is expected to ensure a maximum positive experience from each external and internal interaction. As required, the incumbent will also provide reception services for the National Office.

Responsibilities

Provide a positive experience and professional service to external and internal ASHA customers.

Respond promptly to telephone and e-mail contacts and perform timely updates and adjustments to member accounts.

Investigate inquiries thoroughly, apply initiative and creativity in troubleshooting and resolving problems, and report service trends to supervisors and the team.

Maintain up-to-date understanding of policies and procedures and a wide range of organizational knowledge to promote ASHA membership and certification, and to provide information on ASHA programs, products, and services.

Employ best practices and efficient use of the telephone system and other contact center technology to meet established service levels.

Process orders and payments for ASHA dues and fees and ASHA products and services, including certification application fees and payments for the CE Registry and Special Interest Groups; initiate refunds, claims, and reimbursement for dues/fees and for products and journal orders as required.

Utilize consultative selling skills and an in-depth knowledge of ASHA products and offerings to increase sales and non-dues revenue.

Provide technical support to assist members with accessing online services and content including webinars, journals, online communities, and online dues renewal.

Participate in outbound dues renewal telephone campaigns.

Apply knowledge of association's functional areas to appropriately direct inquiries within the National Office, as required.

Qualifications

Knowledge Typically Acquired Through

Obtaining a bachelor's degree or equivalent years of work experience, and

2 or more years of customer service experience,

2 or more years data entry/order processing experience,

1 or more years of product sales.

Scope and Depth of Technical Skills/Knowledge

Intermediate to advanced level experience with computer functions, including Microsoft Office applications and CRM databases. Skills acquired through experience with e-mail management, website, and intranet navigation.

Scope and Depth of Non-Technical Skills/Knowledge