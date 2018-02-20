Here at Kool Smiles, our teams don't just shape smiles -- they shape the lives of families every single day. Working at Kool Smiles means being challenged, having fun, and being proud of what you do. It means being a mentor, being a friend, and being part of a change that starts with a child. We are the nation's leader in general dental care to underserved kids, teens, and adults. Our compassion and drive make us the best at what we do every day. Currently, Kool Smiles is operating in over 125 locations, with more opening every year. This is the time to join not just an amazing company, but a place where you will be a part of making smiles happen every day.

Kool Smiles is looking for an Office Manager ready to make a difference in the lives of families. Although below is a description of what your job would entail, we want to emphasize that working at Kool Smiles is more than just a job. Kool Smiles is not your typical dentist office and working here is not your typical experience. You will thrive here if you are someone who wants to grow professionally while serving your community at the same time.

PURPOSE

The Office Manager is responsible for the day-to-day functions of the dental office, as well as the management of all non-licensed staff members.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS

* Ensure the office delivers quality and compassionate dental care to every patient

* Maintains adequate staffing levels by interviewing, screening and selecting applicants to meet patient schedule

* Responsible for employee satisfaction and retention through practices that promote communications, rewards/recognition, teamwork, and administration of effective employee relations practices

* Ensures training and development of staff by identifying training needs and establishing initiatives to meet company/individual objectives

* Achieves office financial performance targets such as revenue and billing first time approval rates

* Responsible for the operational readiness, appearance and presentation of the office

* Partner to drive local marketing efforts through participating in local community affairs and events to include school screenings, board member meetings and any opportunity to promote a positive image of Kool Smiles

* Responsible for holding staff to the highest integrity by adhering to all government regulations and company standards

ADDITIONAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Assumes additional responsibilities and performs special projects as needed or directed.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Education, Training and/or Experience

Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 3 years management experience of 15 or more employees, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Personal Characteristics

* Must love working with children

* Compassion and high level of service for our patients, parents and staff

* Integrity, always doing the right thing

* Team building skills; organizational and staff development skills

* Strong interpersonal and communication skills

* Well-developed analytical and problem solving abilities

* Ability to read and interpret reports, write reports and business correspondence

* Able to organize work, engage in a variety of tasks simultaneously and consistently meet deadlines

* High degree of initiative, accountability and independent judgment

* Professional manner and appearance at all times

* Computer skills: Microsoft Office programs.



Certifications, Licenses, registrations

None

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

* Management experience in healthcare, retail, restaurant or hospitality industry

* Experience with Commercial Insurance or Medicaid billing

* Experience training staff

* Experience with employee relations and performance management practices

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

Nature of work requires an ability to effectively communicate and exchange information with patients, their parents, and staff. Must be able to walk and stand for extended periods of time; ability to lift/carry up to 30 pounds and be able to twist, turn, bend and stoop.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Majority of work performed in a clinical environment. Requires availability for extended hours during peak periods. Hours may change to meet the business needs.



We offer a very competitive salary and benefits package as well as growth opportunities to our full --time employees. Kool Smiles benefits include: medical, dental, vision and optional life insurance. We also offer short and long term disability, 401K, flexible spending accounts, paid time off, company holidays and much much more!

Kool Smiles team members find inspiration, challenge, and reward every day at their job. Do you?