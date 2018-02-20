The UX/UI Designer is responsible for conceiving and conducting user research, interviews and surveys, and translating them into wireframes and prototypes. You will also design the overall functionality of the product and continuously improve the design to optimize the user experience and achieve business goals.

The UX/UI Designer will measure and enhance the usability of the CAQH ProView application to create the best user experience possible. The UX/UI Designer will explore different approaches to solve end-users’ problems by conducting in-person user tests to observe user behavior. This primary user research will inform new designs and workflows that can implemented efficiently and that will result in a better user experience aligned with stakeholder business goals.

The UX/UI Designer reports to the CAQH ProView Senior Product Manager. This position is full time, exempt.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Communicate scenarios, end-to-end experiences, interaction models, and screen designs to developers, business analysts, and other team members working on the product. Help them understand the motivations and needs providers and health plans.

Create user journey maps to articulate the interactions that a user has with CAQH ProView, across communication channels, and between ProView and other tools.

Translate concepts into wireframes and mockups that lead to intuitive user experiences.

Support product vision by researching, conceiving, wireframing, sketching, prototyping, and mocking up user experiences for digital products.

Design and deliver experiences optimized for a wide range of devices and interfaces.

Identify design problems and devise elegant solutions.

Make strategic design decisions related to existing and new functionality

Take a user-centered design approach and rapidly test and iterate designs.

Take smart risks and champion innovative ideas to achieve business goals and address customer needs in non-traditional approaches.

Consider existing applications (competitive solutions and relevant design analogues) and evaluating their UX (user experience) effectiveness

Conduct user testing of applications, software and websites

Define interaction models, user task flows, and UI (user interface) specifications

Incorporate a visual or brand identity into the finished product

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Expertise in UX software such as InVision, UXPin, Balsamiq, Framer.js, Quartz Composer, and the like is a must. Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript skills are a plus.

Expertise in UX software such as InVision, UXPin, Balsamiq, Framer.js, Quartz Composer is a must. Familiarity with HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript are a plus.

Ability to employ design thinking methodologies to address complex problems.

Ability to apply information architecture principles to user experience problems.

Ability to work with health plans and healthcare providers to understand detailed requirements and design complete user experiences that meet needs and vision.

A deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design.

A solid grasp of user-centered design and testing methodologies, subsystems, and usability and accessibility concerns.

Ability to iterate your designs and solutions efficiently and intelligently.

Ability to clearly and effectively communicate design processes, ideas, and solutions to team members, customers, vendors and other stakeholders.

Be willing to help teammates, share knowledge with them, and learn from them.

Be open to receiving feedback and constructive criticism.

Be passionate about all things UX and other areas of design and innovation. Research and showcase knowledge in the industry’s latest trends and technologies.

EXPERIENCE:

5 or more years of experience in UX Design

Healthcare experience preferred.

EDUCATION:

Bachelor’s degree required; Design, Computer Science, Information Management, Usability, Human Computer Interaction preferred.

WHO WE ARE

Named one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in 2016 and 2017, CAQH, a non-profit alliance, is the leader in creating shared initiatives to streamline the business of healthcare. Through collaboration and innovation, CAQH accelerates the transformation of business processes, delivering value to providers, patients and health plans.

COB Smart® quickly and accurately directs coordination of benefits processes.

EnrollHub® reduces costly paper checks with enrollment for electronic payments and electronic remittance advice.

CAQH ProView® eases the burden of provider data collection, maintenance and distribution.

DirectAssure® increases the accuracy of health plan provider directories.

VeriFideTM streamlines credentialing by consolidating and standardizing primary source verification.

SanctionsTrack® delivers comprehensive, multi-state information on healthcare provider licensure disciplinary actions.

CAQH CORE® maximizes business efficiency and savings by developing and implementing national operating rules.

CAQH Index® benchmarks progress and helps optimize operations by tracking industry adoption of electronic administrative transactions.

WHAT YOU GET

CAQH recognizes that its most important asset is its growing team of smart, creative, collaborative, forward-thinking and passionate professionals – and that a comprehensive employee benefits package is an important factor for them in choosing where to work. CAQH offers competitive compensation along with an extensive benefits package for all full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision coverage, tuition assistance and a 401k. Our location in downtown Washington, DC is metro-accessible, has an onsite fitness center and is centrally located to allow our team to take advantage of professional networking opportunities, cultural offerings and a thriving social scene.