Research and Engineering Development, LLC, in support of the Human Systems Integration Department, Naval Air Systems Command located in Patuxent River, Maryland, is seeking an immediate fill for a Computer Scientist/Computer Technician to provide technical support to the 4.6 Human System Department at Patuxent River, MD. Duties include managing computer systems and automated information programs that support the technical requirements of the customer. The duties will include troubleshooting hardware and software issues in the Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation computer environment.

The successful candidate will have 5 to 10 years of experience. Knowledge of installation, configuration, administration, and Security Technical Implementation Guides. Must be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite 2010, as well as Windows 10 and Linux Red Hat operating systems. Experience as a Systems Administrator is required. Computer Environment Certifications: Security + CE, CAP, or GSLC are required; CISSP is a plus. A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science is highly desired or in lieu of a degree, successful candidates will have specialized training and certificates in the field of Information Technology, Computer Science, Information Technology and Cyber Security is desired. U.S. Citizenship and the ability to obtain and maintain a security clearance is required.

Please submit resumes via our website at http://www.red-inc.us/careers/job-opportunities/