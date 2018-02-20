Research and Engineering Development, LLC (RED-INC) provides top level Research, Engineering, and Development services for military weapons systems and warfighter solutions. With a focus on the human element, the operator-in-the-loop, we specialize in supporting Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and the Department of Defense (DOD) in Human Systems Integration, Human Factors and Irregular Warfare solutions.



RED-INC is seeking an individual to fill a full-time Human Factors Engineer position. The responsibilities of this position include ensuring the design of the software and hardware user interfaces meet the Human Factors Engineering (HFE) principles, guidelines, standards and the best practices identified by the military. The ideal candidate will have experience in applying HFE principles to product development and integration, developing and executing user evaluations, documenting research findings and will have a high level knowledge of design principles like usability, industrial design, simplicity. This position will be responsible for balance cost, schedule and performance of the product from the HFE perspective; will identify and develop HFE requirements that meet customer and user needs; review designs for compliance; conduct user testing, interviews and observations; develop HFE deliverables documenting design and engineering decisions and user evaluation outcomes.

A Bachelors degree in Human Factors Engineering, Human Systems Integration, Cognitive Psychology or related field and a minimum of four to six years related experience is required. Masters or other related advanced degree beneficial. The candidate must have strong communication skills, highly motivated and have experience working on cross-functional teams. Experience in JIRA, Slack, Google Apps is desirable. Experience working in or with military teams, applying military-specific HFE principles to product development and integration, military/DOD acquisition, research, development, test and evaluation process as well as virtual or augmented reality, machine vision and/or camera systems is beneficial. U.S. Citizenship and the ability to obtain and maintain a security clearance is required.



RED-INC offers excellent pay and benefits and is an Equal Opportunity Employer (M/F/Disability/Veteran).

Please submit resumes via our website at http://www.red-inc.us/careers/job-opportunities/