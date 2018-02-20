Han Group LLC is a fast-growing public accounting firm specializing in non-profit industry. We provide audit/assurance, tax and managed accounting services.

Title: Receptionist/Administrative Assistant

Description: Receptionist/Administrative Assistant opening with our DC office. This person will report to the Managing Principal and the Office Manager and will provide support to the audit, tax and accounting teams.

· Answering incoming calls and greet visitors/vendors in a warm, professional manner

· Assemble tax returns and associated documents, financial statements, and related reports and correspondence using various software

· Proposal review – word processing and proofreading audit proposals for sign of by the managing principals

· Review and create engagement letters using approved template and maintain and update database

· Review and print invoicing and mail to client

· Print and bind presentations as requested for client meetings

· Manage internal and external mailing and shipping

· Bank deposits

· Maintaining office filing system, project logs

· Handling staff time and expense analysis

· Handle on-boarding orientation for all new hires

· Managing Principal and other staff support as needed

· Perform other duties as assigned

Looking for:

· Ability to analyze and revise operating practices to improve efficiency

· Detail oriented and comfortable working in a fast-paced and time sensitive office environment

· Proficiency in multi-tasking and prioritizing using strong problem-solving skills and the ability to self-direct

· Exceptional written and verbal communication skills are necessary

· Superior organization skills and dedication to completing projects in a timely manner

· Proofreads for spelling, grammar and formatting, making appropriate changes. Responsible for accuracy and clarity of final copy

· Ability to learn quickly and proficiency with Microsoft Office

Qualifications:

· Preferred Associates/Bachelor’s degree

· Someone out of a CPA firm office ideal

· Ethical, detail oriented, organized, excellent communicator, self starter

Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 – 5:30