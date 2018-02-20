Receptionist/Administrative Assistant

Employer
Han Group LLC
Location
1020 19th Stree, NW, Washington, DC 20036
Salary
$15 ~ $20 / Hours
Posted
Feb 20, 2018
Closes
Mar 27, 2018
Function
Administrative, Human Resources
Industry
Financial Services and Banking
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

Han Group LLC is a fast-growing public accounting firm specializing in non-profit industry.  We provide audit/assurance, tax and managed accounting services. 

Title: Receptionist/Administrative Assistant

Description: Receptionist/Administrative Assistant opening with our DC office.  This person will report to the Managing Principal and the Office Manager and will provide support to the audit, tax and accounting teams.

·         Answering incoming calls and greet visitors/vendors in a warm, professional manner

·         Assemble tax returns and associated documents, financial statements, and related reports and correspondence using various software

·         Proposal review – word processing and proofreading audit proposals for sign of by the managing principals

·         Review and create engagement letters using approved template and maintain and update database

·         Review and print invoicing and mail to client

·         Print and bind presentations as requested for client meetings

·         Manage internal and external mailing and shipping

·         Bank deposits

·         Maintaining office filing system, project logs

·         Handling staff time and expense analysis

·         Handle on-boarding orientation for all new hires

·         Managing Principal and other staff support as needed

·         Perform other duties as assigned

Looking for: 

·         Ability to analyze and revise operating practices to improve efficiency

·         Detail oriented and comfortable working in a fast-paced and time sensitive office environment

·         Proficiency in multi-tasking and prioritizing using strong problem-solving skills and the ability to self-direct

·         Exceptional written and verbal communication skills are necessary

·         Superior organization skills and dedication to completing projects in a timely manner

·         Proofreads for spelling, grammar and formatting, making appropriate changes.  Responsible for accuracy and clarity of final copy

·         Ability to learn quickly and proficiency with Microsoft Office

Qualifications:

·         Preferred Associates/Bachelor’s degree

·         Someone out of a CPA firm office ideal

·         Ethical, detail oriented, organized, excellent communicator, self starter

Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 – 5:30

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Receptionist/Administrative Assistant

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this