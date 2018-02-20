Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
- Employer
- Han Group LLC
- Location
- 1020 19th Stree, NW, Washington, DC 20036
- Salary
- $15 ~ $20 / Hours
- Posted
- Feb 20, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 27, 2018
- Function
- Administrative, Human Resources
- Industry
- Financial Services and Banking
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
Han Group LLC is a fast-growing public accounting firm specializing in non-profit industry. We provide audit/assurance, tax and managed accounting services.
Title: Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
Description: Receptionist/Administrative Assistant opening with our DC office. This person will report to the Managing Principal and the Office Manager and will provide support to the audit, tax and accounting teams.
· Answering incoming calls and greet visitors/vendors in a warm, professional manner
· Assemble tax returns and associated documents, financial statements, and related reports and correspondence using various software
· Proposal review – word processing and proofreading audit proposals for sign of by the managing principals
· Review and create engagement letters using approved template and maintain and update database
· Review and print invoicing and mail to client
· Print and bind presentations as requested for client meetings
· Manage internal and external mailing and shipping
· Bank deposits
· Maintaining office filing system, project logs
· Handling staff time and expense analysis
· Handle on-boarding orientation for all new hires
· Managing Principal and other staff support as needed
· Perform other duties as assigned
Looking for:
· Ability to analyze and revise operating practices to improve efficiency
· Detail oriented and comfortable working in a fast-paced and time sensitive office environment
· Proficiency in multi-tasking and prioritizing using strong problem-solving skills and the ability to self-direct
· Exceptional written and verbal communication skills are necessary
· Superior organization skills and dedication to completing projects in a timely manner
· Proofreads for spelling, grammar and formatting, making appropriate changes. Responsible for accuracy and clarity of final copy
· Ability to learn quickly and proficiency with Microsoft Office
Qualifications:
· Preferred Associates/Bachelor’s degree
· Someone out of a CPA firm office ideal
· Ethical, detail oriented, organized, excellent communicator, self starter
Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 – 5:30
