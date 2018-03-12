Occasional travel - Occasional Travel

You must successfully pass a polygraph examination

You must successfully pass a background investigation

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this position

Referred for selection prior to your 40th birthday (waiver for Veterans)

Convictions of misdemeanor crime of domestic violence are disqualifying

You will be required to carry a firearm

You will be required to work regular and recurring shift work

You must have resided in the U.S. for the last 3 years

You must meet job-related medical, fitness and drug-testing standards

You must have a valid driver's license

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

This is an Excepted Service appointment. After successfully completing 2 years of service, you will be converted to the competitive service.

Firearm Proficiency: Firearm proficiency is required for Border Patrol Agents and is part of the training provided.

Current Federal Employees: Current federal employees who apply to this announcement may be required to accept a change to lower grade which will reduce their current salary based on Federal pay regulations. Note: If you are a current GS-12 step 1, your salary may be reduced to a GL-9 step 10, which equates to an approximate $5,910.00 salary reduction (based on locality). Re-promotion is not guaranteed. Timeframes and grade level re-promotion is at the discretion of the agency.

Language Proficiency: Border Patrol work requires the ability to speak and read Spanish, as well as English.

Formal Training: You will be detailed to the U.S. Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, New Mexico for approximately 6 months of intensive instruction in immigration and nationality laws, law enforcement and Border Patrol-specific operations, drivers training, physical techniques, firearms, and other courses. You will also be provided training to become proficient with the Spanish language and will be tested on your language abilities.

Shift Work/Overtime: This position requires regular and recurring shift work. You must be willing and available to work rotating shifts. You may also be rotated between assignments and duty locations. You could be required to work overtime on a daily basis and will be compensated up to 25% of your base pay in accordance with the Border patrol Agent Reform Act of 2014.

Uniform: This position requires you to wear an officially-approved uniform while in a duty status.

Residency Requirement: To be considered for this position, an applicant must meet the residency requirement for three years before his or her application by:

1. Residing within the United States or its protectorate or territories; or

2. Working for the U.S. government as an overseas Federal or military employee; or

3. Being a dependent of a U.S. Federal or military employee serving overseas

Exceptions may be granted if you provide complete state-side coverage information regarding participation in "Study Abroad" programs, overseas church missions, or state-side addresses of anyone who worked or studied with you overseas. You must provide information and related documentation during the hiring process.

The qualification requirements listed below must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

If you do not have previous or current law enforcement or military law enforcement experience, you may qualify for the GL-5 or GL-7 grade levels. Please refer to the GL-5/7 grade level announcement here.

You qualify for the GL-9 grade level (starting salary $ 52,285 up to $65,356 with potential overtime) if you possess the following:

One year of specialized work experience in law enforcement that demonstrates the ability to make arrests which includes the detainment of a person(s), handcuffing, restraining, arresting or containment of person(s) and/or have one year of specialized work experience that demonstrates the ability to develop and maintain contact with a network of informants, social and political organizations, state and local enforcement agencies, and private citizens, to ensure continuity of enforcement work and to carry out enforcement responsibilities. Experience should also demonstrate the ability to perform or conduct several of the following: criminal investigation involving violation of state, local or federal laws; seizure of illegal contraband (drugs); law enforcement database checks for citizenship, warrants, etc.; obtain or execute search warrants relevant to criminal cases or activity; testify in court to present evidence or act as a witness in administrative and/or criminal cases; administer oaths and/or receive sworn statements or facts from witnesses or other parties; exercise sound judgement in interpreting and applying matters relating to national security; deal effectively with individuals or groups of persons in a courteous, tactful manner in connection with law enforcement matters; and/or analyze information rapidly and make prompt decisions or take prompt and appropriate law enforcement action in light of applicable laws, court decisions, and sound law enforcement procedures.

If you meet minimum qualifications, you will be contacted for placement into the hiring process. CBP does not pay for travel.

To be eligible for overtime, employees must be fully trained.

National Service Experience (i.e., volunteer experience): refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Political Appointees: The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.

Age Requirement: Effective May 14, 2016, the Commissioner of CBP has approved a temporary increase in the maximum allowable age for original placement into a BPA position; therefore, candidates must be referred for selection before reaching their 40th birthday (increased from age 37). In accordance with Public Law 100-238, this position is covered under law enforcement retirement provisions. However, the age restriction may not apply if you are currently serving or have previously served in a federal civilian law enforcement (non-military) position covered by Title 5 U.S.C. 8336(c) or Title 5 U.S.C. 8412(d). This measure will increase the statutorily mandatory retirement to an age of up to 60 to allow individuals the opportunity to complete 20 years of law enforcement service (See U.S.C 8425 (b)(1) and 8335 (b)(1)).

The age restriction does not apply if you are a veterans' preference eligible. For more information on eligibility as a veterans' preference eligible please see the OPM veterans' guide.

Polygraph Examination: The BPA position is a polygraph-required position. You must take a polygraph exam and have favorable results in order to continue in the pre-employment process. Please see Polygraph Examination.

Polygraph Reciprocity: CBP may accept the results of a prior federal polygraph exam in lieu of a CBP polygraph exam. You will receive information to request reciprocity in your Background Investigation package.

Polygraph Waiver: Certain veterans may be eligible to obtain a polygraph waiver. You will receive information to request a waiver in your Background Investigation package.

Background Investigation: This position is a sensitive National Security Position and, upon selection, candidates will be required to undergo, and must successfully pass, a Tier 5 investigation or equivalent for placement and retention in this position. For more information, please see Background Investigation.

Misdemeanor Crime of Domestic Violence: The Border Patrol Agent position is a weapons-carrying position. Any person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence cannot lawfully possess a firearm or ammunition. Therefore, if you have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, you are not qualified for this position.

Medical/Physical Requirements: This position has medical/physical requirements. Click here for position specific requirements. You must complete the medical screening process and be found to meet the medical standards for the position. Employees in this position may be required to undergo a medical examination/evaluation at the request of the Agency. If a candidate/employee does not meet the medical standards for the position, s/he may request a waiver of the medical standard by demonstrating with non-medical information that s/he, with or without reasonable accommodation, can safely perform the essential duties of the position.

Drug Testing Requirements: This is a drug testing designated position. You must complete and pass a drug test as a condition of employment. Employees are subject to drug testing in compliance with the Agency's Drug-Free Workplace Program.

Physical Fitness Requirement: You will be required to successfully pass the Pre-employment Fitness Test. Please see the Pre-employment Fitness Test-1 Readiness Program for additional information. This is a 6 week program designed to assist you in achieving a level of physical fitness that will help you successfully pass the CBP fitness tests.

Interview Process: You will be required to pass a face-to-face structured interview (SI).

Driver's License: You must possess a valid driver's license.

Any offers of employment made pursuant to this announcement will be consistent with all applicable authorities, including Presidential Memoranda, Executive Orders, interpretive U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) guidance.

If you receive a conditional offer of employment for this position, you will be required to complete an Optional Form 306, Declaration for Federal Employment , and to sign and certify the accuracy of all information in your application, prior to entry on duty. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of offer of employment, dismissal after beginning work, fine, or imprisonment.

All agency employees are required to participate in Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer for salary payments.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience and training will be rated using an online self-assessment questionnaire that is based on the competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities listed below. You will receive a score ranging from 70-100 based on your responses. Your entire application package will then be reviewed.

Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Other Characteristics (KSAOs): Candidates who meet the minimum qualification requirements are required to possess certain Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, or Other Characteristics (KSAOs) to successfully perform the functions of this position. Candidates will be asked to demonstrate their ability to perform these KSAOs in their resume. The KSAs are:

· Knowledge of Immigration and Nationality Law (e.g., non-immigrant classification, immigrant classification, inadmissible aliens, removable aliens, derivative citizenship, 8 USC)

· Knowledge of the Use of Force Policy (e.g., firearms, less-lethal devices and techniques, qualification requirements)

· Knowledge of Criminal Law and Procedure (e.g., statutory authority)

· Skill in Using Physical Techniques (e.g., self-defense, baton, OC spray, PLS)

· Skill in Using Firearms (e.g., hand gun, shotgun, M-4)

· Skill in Basic Operation of a Motor Vehicle (e.g., everyday use of vehicles, parallel parking)

If you meet minimum qualifications, you will be considered as follows:

1. Eligible applicants are considered as defined by 5 CFR 302.304(b).

2. Each qualified 10-point preference eligible who has a 10 percent or more compensable, service-connected disability is first, followed second by other 10-point preference eligible, and third, by 5-point preference eligible and last, by non-preference eligible.