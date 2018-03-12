Occasional travel - Travel may be required based on operational needs

You must successfully pass a polygraph examination

You must successfully pass a background investigation

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this position

Referred for selection prior to your 40th birthday (waiver for Veterans)

Convictions of misdemeanor crime of domestic violence are disqualifying

You will be required to carry a firearm

You will be required to work regular and recurring shift work

You must have resided in the U.S. for the last 3 years

You must meet job-related medical, fitness and drug-testing standards

You must have a valid driver's license

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

This is an Excepted Service appointment. After successfully completing 2 years of service, you will be converted to the competitive service.

Firearm Proficiency: Firearm proficiency is required for Border Patrol Agents and is part of the training provided.

Current Federal Employees: Current federal employees who apply to this announcement may be required to accept a change to lower grade which will reduce their current salary based on Federal pay regulations. Note: If you are a current GS-12 step 1, your salary may be reduced to a GL-5 step 10, which equates to an approximate $21,460 salary reduction (based on locality). Re-promotion is not guaranteed. Timeframes and grade level re-promotion is at the discretion of the agency.

Language Proficiency: Border Patrol work requires the ability to speak and read Spanish, as well as English.

Formal Training: You will be detailed to the U.S. Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, New Mexico for approximately 6 months of intensive instruction in immigration and nationality laws, law enforcement and Border Patrol-specific operations, drivers training, physical techniques, firearms, and other courses. You will also be provided training to become proficient with the Spanish language and will be tested on your language abilities.

Residency Requirement: To be considered for this position, an applicant must meet the residency requirement for three years before his or her application by:

1. Residing within the United States or its protectorate or territories; or

2. Working for the U.S. government as an overseas Federal or military employee; or

3. Being a dependent of a U.S. Federal or military employee serving overseas.

Exceptions may be granted if you provide complete state-side coverage information regarding participation in "Study Abroad" programs, overseas church missions, or state-side addresses of anyone who worked or studied with you overseas. You must provide information and related documentation during the hiring process.

You must possess a valid driver's license.////]]>//

Uniform: This position requires you to wear an officially-approved uniform while in a duty status.

All agency employees are required to participate in Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer for salary payments.

The qualification requirements listed below must be met by the closing date of this announcement. You qualify for the GL-5 grade level (starting salary $41,187 up to $51,484 with potential overtime) if you possess one of the following:

a. One year of general work experience that demonstrates the ability to take charge, make sound decisions, and maintain composure in stressful situations; learn law enforcement regulations, methods and techniques through classroom training and/or on-the-job instruction; and gather factual information through questioning, observation, and examination of documents and records; OR

b. A bachelor's degree or a full 4-year course of study from an accredited or pre-accredited college or university; OR

c. Will receive a bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university within 9 months from the closing date of this announcement and will upload all official or unofficial transcripts before the closing date of this announcement; OR

d. A combination of successfully completed post-high school education and general work experience. This will be calculated using your resume and official or unofficial transcripts submitted with your application.

You qualify for the GL-7 grade level (starting salary $46,879 up to $58,599 with the potential overtime) if you possess one of the following:

a. One year of specialized work experience that demonstrates the ability to make arrests and exercise sound judgment in the use of firearms; deal effectively with individuals or groups of persons in a courteous, tactful manner in connection with law enforcement matters; analyze information rapidly and make prompt decisions or take prompt and appropriate law enforcement action in light of applicable laws, court decisions and sound law enforcement matters; and develop and maintain contact with a network of informants; OR

b. A bachelor's degree with superior academic achievement, which is based on (1) class standing, (2) grade-point average (ie. GPA of 3.0 or higher of a possible 4), or (3) honor society membership. Go to Superior Academic Achievement to see if you qualify under this provision; OR

c. One full year of graduate level education in a field of study related to law enforcement (e.g., criminal justice, homeland security, justice studies, law enforcement, courts and judicial systems, forensic technology, forensic psychology, corrections and rehabilitation) at an accredited or pre-accredited college or university; OR

d. A combination of successfully completed post-high school education and specialized work experience. This will be calculated using your resume and official or unofficial transcripts submitted with your application.

To be eligible for overtime, employees must be fully trained. If you have previous or current law enforcement or military law enforcement experience, you may qualify at the GL-9 grade level. Please refer to the BPA GL-9 announcement: Apply Here!

National Service Experience (i.e., volunteer experience): refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Political Appointees: The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.

Age Requirement: Effective May 14, 2016, the Commissioner of CBP has approved a temporary increase in the maximum allowable age for original placement into a BPA position; therefore, candidates must be referred for selection before reaching their 40th birthday (increased from age 37). In accordance with Public Law 100-238, this position is covered under law enforcement retirement provisions. However, the age restriction may not apply if you are currently serving or have previously served in a federal civilian law enforcement (non-military) position covered by Title 5 U.S.C. 8336(c) or Title 5 U.S.C. 8412(d). This measure will increase the statutorily mandatory retirement to an age of up to 60 to allow individuals the opportunity to complete 20 years of law enforcement service (See U.S.C 8425 (b)(1) and 8335 (b)(1)). The age restriction does not apply if you are a veterans' preference eligible. For more information on eligibility as a veterans' preference eligible please see the OPM veterans' guide.

Shift Work/Overtime: This position requires regular and recurring shift work. You must be willing and available to work rotating shifts. You may also be rotated between assignments and duty locations. You could be required to work overtime on a daily basis and will be compensated up to an additional 25% of your base pay in accordance with the Border Patrol Agent Pay Reform Act of 2014.

Polygraph Examination: The BPA position is a polygraph-required position. You must take a polygraph exam and have favorable results in order to continue in the pre-employment process. Please see Polygraph Examination.

Polygraph Reciprocity: CBP may accept the results of a prior federal polygraph exam in lieu of a CBP polygraph exam. You will receive information to request reciprocity in your Background Investigation package.

Polygraph Waiver: Certain veterans may be eligible to obtain a polygraph waiver. You will receive information to request a waiver in your Background Investigation package.

Background Investigation: This position is a sensitive National Security Position and, upon selection, candidates will be required to undergo, and must successfully pass, a Tier 5 investigation or equivalent for placement and retention in this position. For more information, please see Background Investigation.

Misdemeanor Crime of Domestic Violence: The Border Patrol Agent position is a weapons-carrying position. Any person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence cannot lawfully possess a firearm or ammunition. Therefore, if you have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, you are not qualified for this position.

Medical/Physical Requirements: This position has medical/physical requirements. Click here for position specific requirements. You must complete the medical screening process and be found to meet the medical standards for the position. Employees in this position may be required to undergo a medical examination/evaluation at the request of the Agency. If you do not meet the medical standards for the position, you may request a waiver of the medical standard by demonstrating with non-medical information that, with or without reasonable accommodation, you can safely perform the essential duties of the position.

Drug Testing Requirements: This is a drug testing designated position. You must complete and pass a drug test as a condition of employment. Employees are subject to drug testing in compliance with the Agency's Drug-Free Workplace Program.

Physical Fitness Requirement: You will be required to successfully pass the Pre-employment Fitness Test. Please see the Pre-employment Fitness Test-1 Readiness Program for additional information. This is a 6 week program designed to assist you in achieving a level of physical fitness that will help you successfully pass the CBP fitness tests.

Interview Process: You will be required to pass a face-to-face structured interview.

If you receive a conditional offer of employment for this position, you will be required to complete an Optional Form 306, Declaration for Federal Employment, and to sign and certify the accuracy of all information in your application, prior to entry on duty. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of offer of employment, dismissal after beginning work, fine, or imprisonment.

Any offers of employment made pursuant to this announcement will be consistent with all applicable authorities, including Presidential Memoranda, Executive Orders, interpretive U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) guidance, and Office of Management and Budget plans and policies concerning hiring. These authorities are subject to change.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated based on your passing entrance examination score (external assessments), resume, supporting documents, and responses to the job questionnaire. Test scores prior to June 20, 2017, are no longer valid.

The entrance exam (external assessment) contains the following two (2) assessments: The Border Patrol Experience Record assessment and Logical Reasoning Skills, to be eligible, applicants must pass the exam with a score of at least 70. Proper test preparation is essential for the successful candidate; therefore, we strongly encourage you to review the BPA Entrance Exam Study Guide.

You should take the BPA Entrance Exam Pre-Test (sample entrance examination). The pre-test will give you a preview of the types of questions you can expect to see on the actual exam. You will not be able to retake the entrance exam for six (6) months, regardless of whether you pass or fail.

If you believe you have a disability (i.e., physical or mental), covered by the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended, and Americans with Disabilities Act 1990, as amended, that would interfere with completing the Border Patrol Agent Entrance Exam, click here for more information about the request process: Reasonable Accommodations Request . Requests for Reasonable Accommodations for the Border Patrol Agent Entrance Exam must be received before the JOA closes to be considered for this job opening. Decisions on requests for Reasonable Accommodations are made on a case-by-case basis. After notification of the adjudication of your request, you will receive an email invitation to complete the Border Patrol Agent Entrance Examination. If you pass the entrance exam and meet minimum qualifications, you will be considered as follows: 1. Eligible applicants are considered as defined by 5 CFR 302.304(b).

2. Each qualified 10-point preference eligible who has a 10 percent or more compensable, service-connected disability is first, followed second by other 10-point preference eligible, and third, by 5-point preference eligible and last, by non-preference eligible.