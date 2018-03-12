Occasional travel - Travel may be required based on operational needs

You must successfully pass a polygraph examination

You must successfully pass a background investigation

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this position

Referred for selection prior to your 40th birthday (waiver for Veterans)

Convictions of misdemeanor crime of domestic violence are disqualifying

You will be required to carry a firearm

You will be required to work regular and recurring shift work

You must have resided in the U.S. for the last 3 years

You must meet job-related medical, fitness and drug-testing standards

You must have a valid driver's license

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

This is an Excepted Service appointment. After successfully completing 2 years of service, you will be converted to the competitive service.

Firearm Proficiency: Firearm proficiency is required for all CBP Officers and is part of the training provided.

Current Federal Employees: Current federal employees who apply to this announcement may be required to accept a change to lower grade which will reduce their current salary based on Federal pay regulations. Note: If you are a current GS-12 step 1, your salary may be reduced to a GS-5 step 10, which equates to an approximate $29,961 salary reduction (based on locality). Re-promotion is not guaranteed. Timeframes and grade level re-promotion is at the discretion of the agency.

Formal Training: You will complete a paid pre-academy orientation for approximately 30 days at their home port prior to attending the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) for approximately 17 - 19 weeks at Glynco, GA. Candidates selected for duty locations where they are required to be proficient in reading, writing and speaking Spanish will be required to either pass a Spanish language proficiency examination or attend a 6-week long Spanish immersion class at FLETC.

Uniform: This position requires wearing an officially approved uniform while in a duty status.

Shift Work/Overtime: You must be willing and available to work rotating shifts. You may also be rotated between assignments and work units. You may be required to work overtime on a regular and recurring basis. Fully trained officers may be compensated up to $45,000 in overtime in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Residency Requirement: To be considered for this position, an applicant must meet the residency requirement for three years before his or her application by:

Residing within the United States or its protectorate or territories; or Working for the U.S. government as an overseas Federal or military employee; or Being a dependent of a U.S. Federal or military employee serving overseas

Exceptions may be granted if you provide complete state-side coverage information regarding participation in "Study Abroad" programs, overseas church missions, or state-side addresses of anyone who worked or studied with you overseas. You must provide information and related documentation during the hiring process.

All agency employees are required to participate in Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer for salary payments.

The qualification requirements listed below must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

You qualify for the GS-5 grade level (starting salary $33,394 up to $78,394 with potential overtime) if your supporting documentation shows you possess one of the following:

a. Minimum of 3 years full-time general work experience that demonstrates the ability to meet and deal with people and the ability to learn and apply a body of facts; OR

b. A bachelor's degree or successful completion of a full 4-year course of study in any field leading to a bachelor's degree, in an accredited college or university; OR

c. Will receive a bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university within 9 months from the closing date of this announcement and will upload all official or unofficial transcripts before the closing date of this announcement; OR

d. A combination of successfully completed college education AND general work experience. This will be calculated using your resume and official or unofficial college transcripts submitted with your application.

You qualify for the GS-7 grade level (starting salary $41,365-$86,365 with potential overtime) if your supporting documentation shows you possess one of the following:

a. Minimum of 1 year of specialized full-time work experience that entails performance of substantive duties in inspections work at borders, seaports, airports or other ports of entry and/or work involving preliminary screening of persons for entry and immigration status, or compliance/regulatory work; OR

b. A bachelor's degree with superior academic achievement, which is based on (1) class standing, (2) grade-point average (ie. GPA of 3.0 or higher of a possible 4.0), or (3) honor society membership; OR

c. One full year of graduate level education (equivalent to 18 semester of 27 quarter hours) in a field of study related to law enforcement (e.g., criminology, criminal justice, law enforcement, courts and judicial systems, corrections and rehabilitation, justice studies, homeland security, forensic technology and forensic psychology) at an accredited or pre-accredited college or university; OR

d. Will receive a bachelor's degree with superior academic achievement or one full year of graduate level education in a field related to law enforcement (e.g., criminal justice, homeland security, justice studies, law enforcement, courts and judicial systems, forensic technology, or corrections and rehabilitation) from an accredited college or university within 9 months from the closing date of this announcement and will upload all official or unofficial transcripts before the closing date of this announcement; OR

e. A combination of graduate level education completed in a field of study related to law enforcement (e.g., criminology, criminal justice, law enforcement, courts and judicial systems, corrections and rehabilitation, justice studies, homeland security, forensic technology and forensic psychology) at an accredited college or university AND specialized work experience. This will be calculated using your resume and official or unofficial transcripts submitted with your application.

To be eligible for overtime, employees must be fully trained.

If you have previous or current law enforcement or military law enforcement experience, you may qualify at the GS-9 grade level. Please refer to the CBPO VRA GS-9 announcement here.

National Service Experience (i.e., volunteer experience): Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Political Appointees: The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.

Age Requirement: Effective May 14, 2016, the Commissioner of CBP has approved a temporary increase in the maximum allowable age for original placement into a CBPO position; therefore, candidates must be referred for selection before reaching their 40th birthday. In accordance with Public Law 110-161, this position is covered under enhanced retirement provisions. However, the age restriction may not apply if you are currently serving or have previously served in a federal civilian law enforcement (non-military) position covered by Title 5 U.S.C. 8336(c) or Title 5 U.S.C. 8412(d). This measure will increase the statutorily mandatory retirement to an age of up to 60 to allow individuals the opportunity to complete 20 years of Enhanced Customs and Border Protection service (See U.S.C 8425 (b)(1) and 8335 (b)(1)). The age restriction does not apply if you are a veterans' preference eligible. For more information on eligibility as a veterans' preference eligible please see the OPM veterans' guide.

Polygraph Examination: The CBP Officer position is a polygraph-required position. You must take a polygraph exam and have favorable results in order to continue in the pre-employment process. Please see Polygraph Examination.

Background Investigation: This position is a sensitive National Security Position and, upon selection, candidates will be required to undergo, and must successfully pass, a Tier 5 investigation or equivalent for placement and retention in this position. For more information, please see Background Investigation.

Polygraph Reciprocity: CBP may accept the results of a prior federal polygraph exam in lieu of a CBP polygraph exam. You will receive information to request reciprocity in your Background Investigation package.

Polygraph Waiver: Certain veterans may be eligible to obtain a polygraph waiver. You will receive information to request a waiver in your Background Investigation package.

Misdemeanor Crime of Domestic Violence: The CBP Officer position is a weapons-carrying position. Any person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence cannot lawfully possess a firearm or ammunition. Therefore, if you have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, you are not qualified for this position.

Drug Testing Requirements: This is a drug testing designated position. You must complete and pass a drug test as a condition of employment. Employees are subject to drug testing in compliance with the Agency's Drug-Free Workplace Program.

Medical/Physical Requirements: This position has medical/physical requirements. Click here for position specific requirements. You must complete the medical screening process and be found to meet the medical standards for the position. Employees in this position may be required to undergo a medical examination/evaluation at the request of the Agency. If an candidate/employee does not meet the standards for the position, s/he may request a waiver of the medical standard by demonstrating with non-medical information that s/he, with or without reasonable accommodation, can safely perform the essential duties of the position.

Physical Fitness Requirement: You will be required to successfully pass the Pre-employment Fitness Test-1. Please see the Pre-Employment Fitness Test-1 Physical Readiness Program for additional information. This is a 6 week program designed to assist you in achieving a level of physical fitness that will help you successfully pass the CBP fitness tests.

Interview Process: You will be required to pass a face-to-face structured interview (SI).

Driver's License: You must possess a valid driver's license.

If you receive a conditional offer of employment for this position, you will be required to complete an Optional Form 306, Declaration for Federal Employment , and to sign and certify the accuracy of all information in your application, prior to entry on duty. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of offer of employment, dismissal after beginning work, fine, or imprisonment. Read more

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated based on your passing the CBP Officer Entrance Examination score (external assessments), resume, supporting documents, and responses to the job questionnaire.The entrance exam (external assessment) contains the following four (4) assessments: Logical Reasoning Skills, Arithmetic Reasoning Skills, Writing Skills and CBP Officer Experience Record. To be eligible, applicants must pass the exam with a score of at least 70. Proper test preparation is essential for the successful candidate; therefore, we strongly encourage you to review the entry-level CBP Officer Study Guides. Test scores prior to August 8, 2016, are no longer valid. You should take the CBP Officer Entrance Exam Pre-test (sample entrance exam). The pre-test will give you a preview of the types of questions you can expect to see on the actual entrance exam. You will not be able to retake the exam for six months regardless of whether you pass or fail.

Reasonable Accommodation Requests: If you believe you have a disability (i.e., physical or mental), covered by the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended, and Americans with Disabilities Act 1990, as amended, that would interfere with completing the CBP Officer Entrance Exam, click here for more information about the request process: Reasonable Accommodations Request Process. Requests for Reasonable Accommodations for the CBP Officer Entrance Exam must be received before the announcement closes to be considered for this job opening. Decisions on requests for Reasonable Accommodations are made on a case-by-case basis. After notification of the adjudication of your request, you will receive an email invitation to complete the CBP Officer Entrance Exam.

If you pass the entrance exam and meet minimum qualifications, you will be considered as follows: