Job Category : Classified Staff

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Senior Editor



The George Mason University Office of Communications and Marketing seeks a dynamic, organized Senior Editor to join its busy Creative Services operation. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities:

Substantively edits, copyedits, and proofreads copy for universityâ€™s print and online publications. Rewrites as necessary. Makes sure copy adheres to project-specific editorial guidelines and in-house, Chicago, or AP Style. Checks facts to make sure copy accurately reflects the university and its programs.

Serves as associate editor of the Mason Spirit magazine and oversees two departments in the magazine. Writes or rewrites profiles and news/research briefs as needed. Formats content in Wordpress for Mason Spirit site.

Writes and rewrites news and news briefs, marketing copy, and other materials for universityâ€™s print and online publications.

Candidate must possess excellent editorial skills, strong writing skills, and a working knowledge of Chicago and AP styles. An eye for detail, problem-solving skills, and creativity are imperative. The candidate also must have excellent communication skills and the ability to work independently at a consistently high level of productivity. Proven ability to meet deadlines and a track record of accuracy in editorial work is required. Substantial demonstrated experience editing for online and print publications is required.A bachelorâ€™s degree in communications, English, a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and experience is preferred. Experience working in higher education is ideal. Experience with Wordpress a plus.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply at https://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :