The F/A-18 & EA18G Advanced Weapons Laboratory is seeking an experienced, motivated, and professional individual to become a member of the Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) team. The ILS team is the technical lead within the AWL for identifying Life Cycle Logistics impacts related to the operation, testing and supportability and maintainability of designated F/A-18 & EA18G weapons systems.

Essential Job Functions:

Interface with all levels of the F/A-18 IPT on logistics matters related to engineering, modification planning and scheduling, logistics planning, trainers and project status.

Review software/ hardware upgrade plans and schedules to ensure logistic elements are effectively addressed, such as supportability and maintainability (technical publications, support equipment, maintenance effectivity, etc.).

Responsible for the review of F/A-18 update/modification requirements for hardware Engineering Change Proposals, schedules and plans to ensure that all logistics elements are available to meet schedule requirements.

Investigate logistics, maintenance and/or modification issues associated with the release of F/A-18 software and related hardware products to the fleet, identify issues with potential contractual/operational impact, and assist in the development of problem resolution strategies.

Investigate coordination issues associated with F/A-18 modifications incorporating new and/or prototype subsystems into the aircraft.

Utilize expertise to provide informed guidance to Government program management personnel.

Exercise discretionary initiative, creativity and mature technical judgment in carrying out assigned responsibilities.

Prepare draft status briefings appropriate for release to external organizations.

Requirements

Required Skills:

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

A Bachelor's degree plus 5 years of relevant experience is required. An Associates degree plus 7 years of relevant experience or high school diploma plus 13 years of related experience will also be considered.

Ability to obtain and maintain a Security Clearance.

Effective communication skills.

Ability to plan, track and communicate status, risks and needs.

Be familiar with the NAVAIR 00-25-300, Technical Directives System and associated Engineering Change Proposal (ECP) process.

Practical experience with F/A-18 functionality.

Ability to multi-task in a dynamic work environment. Non-local domestic and foreign travel may be required to attend technical reviews and programmatic meetings.

Working knowledge of MS Office (Excel/PowerPoint/Word).

Desired Skills:

Life Cycle Logistics Defense Acquisition University (DAU) certification.

Familiarity and/or prior experience with NAVAIR acquisitions IPTs.

Prior experience interfacing with OEM program management, tech pubs personnel and Logistics Elements Managers.

