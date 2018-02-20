Provide software engineering/programming services to the AV-8B/T-45 JSSA Integrated Product Team (IPT) program at NAWCWD China Lake.

Essential Job Functions:

Support AV-8B/T-45 software sustainment activities for block product lines.

Support multiple operational flight programs (OFP).

Support Mission Systems Support (MSS) software development efforts.

Requirements

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

Bachelor's degree in Engineering with a minimum of 2 years experience is required. A Master's degree with a year of experience will also be considered.

Candidate must have or be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance.

Required to have knowledge and understanding of software life-cycle models.

At least two years of experience in software design, coding, unit testing, software integration, and system integration testing.

Experience in avionics acquisition development, and proficiency in C++, C#, Object Oriented Analysis and Design, and Unified Modeling Language (UML).

Desired Skills:

Knowledge in avionics and weapons computer systems (embedded software development), Team Software Process (TSP), Rational Rose, Configuration Management (CM), Capability Maturity Model (CMM/CMMI) are a plus.

Experience with the Joint Mission Planning System is a plus.

Ability to work independently as well as within a team.

Ability to speak/write clearly and professionally.

DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.