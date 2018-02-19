NOC Technician Positions Available

US Citizens Only - Contract and Full-Time Positions Available

NOC Technician is responsible for customer support and trouble resolution in 24x7 NOC environments. NOC Technician will support maintenance activities, including scheduled and unscheduled outages and will resolve network and service issues. NOC Technician will also program network switches, firewalls, and network applications to successfully establish WAN connectivity to customer locations.

Responsibilities :

1. Provide global operation support on a 24X7 basis for monitoring and managing of Telecommunications, Information Technology (IT), and network services.

2. Provide customer support, receive calls, and perform problem resolution and trouble ticket management in a 24 x 7 operations environment. Activities will involve network discovery, SNMP traps, establishing connectivity, Telnet access down to the device, device configurations, IP Address management, firewalls, and secure remote access.

3. Receive trouble calls from customers related to telecommunications, IT, and network services. Manage the trouble ticket resolution and closure process.

4. Coordinate and act as a single point of contact during service provisioning and installations. Support testing after services provisioning and for customer acceptance.

5. Resolves any service issues and provide regular status updates to the Government. Escalate problem resolution as necessary.

6. Prepare and deliver periodic service reports as required by the contract to the customers

7. Keep a database of customer operations contact points, service parameters and configurations to help in trouble resolution.

Required Qualifications :