Graphics and Marketing Coordinator (Part-Time)

Employer
TischlerBise, Inc.
Location
Bethesda, Maryland
Salary
Salary/hourly rate will be negotiated based on agreed upon work schedule
Posted
Feb 19, 2018
Closes
Mar 26, 2018
Function
Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist, Marketing and Public Relations
Industry
Consulting
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time

Local consulting firm with a national practice is seeking a creative, highly-organized, self-starter with a collaborative spirit and an eye for design for a part-time position. The Graphics and Marketing Coordinator is responsible for a combination of marketing and project work and must be capable of juggling multiple tasks and deadlines in a fast-paced environment. Primary responsibilities for this position include:

General Marketing

Assembling proposals and other materials needed for the firm to respond to RFPs or RFQs Monitoring, maintenance, and continuous updating of the firm’s marketing materials, social media accounts, and website Designing and producing marketing collateral (print ads, flyers, e-blasts, brochures, etc.) Crafting blog  and social media posts and other original content to support all aspects of the firm’s practice.

Graphic Design and Document Production

Translation of complex ideas and information into attractive, professional, and user-friendly page layouts, infographics, project logos, concept diagrams, site plans, 3-D illustrations, and other presentation materials Preparation and continuous improvement of document layouts and templates (using both Microsoft Word and InDesign) Final document production and proofreading General graphic design support and oversight for all aspects of the firm’s practice

Requirements:

Bachelor’s/Associate's degree in design and/or marketing field (or a related field) Print and digital publication design experience Excellent oral and written English communication skills and proofreading capabilities Proficiency in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, Acrobat), Sketch-Up, WordPress, HootSuite, basic social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn), and web analytics tools is required Website design and development experience a plus, but not required

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later
Share

Apply for Graphics and Marketing Coordinator (Part-Time)

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this