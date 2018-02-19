Local consulting firm with a national practice is seeking a creative, highly-organized, self-starter with a collaborative spirit and an eye for design for a part-time position. The Graphics and Marketing Coordinator is responsible for a combination of marketing and project work and must be capable of juggling multiple tasks and deadlines in a fast-paced environment. Primary responsibilities for this position include:

General Marketing

Assembling proposals and other materials needed for the firm to respond to RFPs or RFQs Monitoring, maintenance, and continuous updating of the firm’s marketing materials, social media accounts, and website Designing and producing marketing collateral (print ads, flyers, e-blasts, brochures, etc.) Crafting blog and social media posts and other original content to support all aspects of the firm’s practice.

Graphic Design and Document Production

Translation of complex ideas and information into attractive, professional, and user-friendly page layouts, infographics, project logos, concept diagrams, site plans, 3-D illustrations, and other presentation materials Preparation and continuous improvement of document layouts and templates (using both Microsoft Word and InDesign) Final document production and proofreading General graphic design support and oversight for all aspects of the firm’s practice

Requirements:

Bachelor’s/Associate's degree in design and/or marketing field (or a related field) Print and digital publication design experience Excellent oral and written English communication skills and proofreading capabilities Proficiency in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, Acrobat), Sketch-Up, WordPress, HootSuite, basic social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn), and web analytics tools is required Website design and development experience a plus, but not required