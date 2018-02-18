Head of Product Delivery

5 days left

Employer
ICX Media, Inc.
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 18, 2018
Closes
Mar 17, 2018
Function
Other
Industry
Technology and Software
Hours
Full Time

Head of Product Delivery

Develop & manage video-centric audience data analytics product lines & provide marketing analytics support to Data Science group. Min reqs: MBA plus Bach Deg in Comp Sci, Comp Eng, or closely rel, & 3 yrs exp managing digital/mobile marketing & advertising campaigns using advanced modeling techniques & tools such as SAS statistical to forecast consumer behavior trends. Based in Washington, DC. Email resume to career@icxmedia.com.

ICX Media, Inc.

