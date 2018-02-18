Head of Product Delivery
- ICX Media, Inc.
- Washington D.C.
- Feb 18, 2018
- Mar 17, 2018
- Other
- Technology and Software
- Full Time
Develop & manage video-centric audience data analytics product lines & provide marketing analytics support to Data Science group. Min reqs: MBA plus Bach Deg in Comp Sci, Comp Eng, or closely rel, & 3 yrs exp managing digital/mobile marketing & advertising campaigns using advanced modeling techniques & tools such as SAS statistical to forecast consumer behavior trends. Based in Washington, DC. Email resume to career@icxmedia.com.
