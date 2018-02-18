Phleb / Medical Assistant
- Falls Church
- Feb 18, 2018
- Mar 24, 2018
- Other
- Healthcare
- Full Time
Phleb/MA - For busy peds office in Falls Church City. Full time/some evenings & Saturdays. Experience a plus. Must have High School diploma or GED from the US. Salary competitive. Good benefits. Email resume to cevans@northernvirginiapediatrics.com
