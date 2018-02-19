Administrative Assistant
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- McLean, Virginia
- Salary
- Competitive pay
- Posted
- Feb 19, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 26, 2018
- Ref
- AD216197
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Hospitality and Tourism
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has partnered with a world-renowned hospitality company who is seeking a motivated and dependable Administrative Assistant. Apply now or call 703-821-1911!
Responsibilities:
- Prepare international/domestic travel for senior managers
- Create PowerPoint presentations for internal and external clients as necessary
- Create, audit reports for senior leaders
- Work with senior leaders on scheduling, updated and confirming meetings
- Consistent focus of customer satisfaction
Qualifications/Background Profile
- Minimum of 5 years of administrative experience directly supporting senior leaders
- Fully functional at an advanced level in MS Office, particularly PowerPoint
- Hospitality experience
- Minimum of 7 years professional work experience
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
Apply for Administrative Assistant
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly