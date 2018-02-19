Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a world-renowned hospitality company who is seeking a motivated and dependable Administrative Assistant. Apply now or call 703-821-1911!

Responsibilities:

Prepare international/domestic travel for senior managers

Create PowerPoint presentations for internal and external clients as necessary

Create, audit reports for senior leaders

Work with senior leaders on scheduling, updated and confirming meetings

Consistent focus of customer satisfaction

Qualifications/Background Profile

Minimum of 5 years of administrative experience directly supporting senior leaders

Fully functional at an advanced level in MS Office, particularly PowerPoint

Hospitality experience

Minimum of 7 years professional work experience

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!