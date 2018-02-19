Administrative Assistant

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
McLean, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 19, 2018
Closes
Mar 26, 2018
Ref
AD216197
Function
Administrative
Industry
Hospitality and Tourism
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a world-renowned hospitality company who is seeking a motivated and dependable Administrative Assistant. Apply now or call 703-821-1911!

Responsibilities:

  • Prepare international/domestic travel for senior managers
  • Create PowerPoint presentations for internal and external clients as necessary
  • Create, audit reports for senior leaders
  • Work with senior leaders on scheduling, updated and confirming meetings
  • Consistent focus of customer satisfaction

Qualifications/Background Profile

  • Minimum of 5 years of administrative experience directly supporting senior leaders
  • Fully functional at an advanced level in MS Office, particularly PowerPoint
  • Hospitality experience
  • Minimum of 7 years professional work experience

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Administrative Assistant

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this