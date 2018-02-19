The Genetics & IVF Institute (GIVF) is the world's largest, fully integrated, specialized provider of assisted-reproductive treatments, cryobanking and genetics services. GIVF is recruiting for an immediate opening of a qualified PACU RN to join our team. This position provides the opportunity to work with a talented and energetic staff dedicated to providing the highest quality, personalized care to patients undergoing treatment for infertility.



The PACU RN is an integral part of the GIVF clinical practice and is essential to maintaining the highest level of patient care for in office medicated procedures. Candidate should possess excellent communication skills, be highly motivated and organized, with the ability to function in a fast-paced environment.



We have an immediate opening for a qualified PACU RN to fill 10-15 hours per week minimum, including two primary Saturday shifts per month, at our headquarters in Fairfax, VA. Limited holiday and weekend on-call responsibility is required.*



Position Responsibilities include (but are not limited) to the following:



• Work closely with physicians, anesthesia, nursing team, and embryology staff to support patient treatment for in office procedures

• Perform direct patient care pre-op and provide patient education

• Assess and manage post-op care for patients who have received conscious sedation

• Perform routine phlebotomy and administering medications as instructed

• Willingness to learn and perform intrauterine insemination techniques

• Willingness to perform administrative tasks as needed

• Demonstrate strong customer service and provide a compassionate environment for patients in treatment

• Function independently as well as part of a team of dedicated professionals

• Possess an outstanding work ethic and dependability

• Proficiency with EHR and comfort with technology (EPM, Microsoft Office and general tasking/care coordination software)



Position Requirements:

• ASN or BSN from an accredited nursing school

• Active RN license in VA

• Minimum 1 year clinical PACU or similar experience required

• Minimum 1 year in women's health preferred (infertility experience a plus)

• Current BLS required



To apply, kindly send cover letter and resume to jobs@givf.com and please note PACU in the subject line. EOE/M/F/D/V